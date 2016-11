Births (Nov. 24, 2016)

Kara and Tony Hebert, Fargo, son, Sanford Medical Center, Monday, Nov. 21

Amanda and Jayme Helmer, Fargo, son, Sanford Medical Center, Sunday, Nov. 20

Amber and Adam Martinson, Milnor, N.D., son, Sanford Medical Center, Saturday, Nov. 19

Brandi Michael and Adam Jacobson, both Fargo, son, Essentia Health, Tuesday, Nov. 22

Sabrina and Nathan Wasvick, Moorhead, son, Essentia Health, Tuesday, Nov. 22

Minnesota hospitals

Megan Albert, Tintah, Minn., daughter, St. Francis Health, Breckenridge, Saturday, Nov. 19

Tory Renville and Charles Parker Jr., both Wahpeton, N.D., daughter, St. Francis Health, Breckenridge, Thursday, Nov. 17