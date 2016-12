Births (Dec. 15, 2016)

Sabrina and Dewayne Larry, Moorhead, son, Sanford Medical Center, Saturday, Dec. 10

Kathryn and Jonathan McIntire, Campbell, Minn., son, Sanford Medical Center, Monday, Dec. 12

Lindsey and Benjamin Meyer, Moorhead, son, Sanford Medical Center, Saturday, Dec. 10

Alicia and Justin Olson, Ada, Minn., daughter, Essentia Health, Monday, Dec. 12

Kara Stewart and David Schmidt, both Walcott, N.D., daughter, Sanford Medical Center, Sunday, Dec. 11

Jenny and Nate Thompson, Barnesville, Minn., son, Essentia Health, Tuesday, Dec. 13