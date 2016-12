Births (Dec. 24, 2016)

Jane and James Nyberg, Barnesville, Minn., son, Essentia Health, Wednesday, Dec. 21.

Alisha and Preston Nermoe, West Fargo, son, Essentia Health, Tuesday, Dec. 20.

Megan and Jonathan Nelson, Moorhead, son, Essentia Health, Sunday, Dec. 18.

Jessica and Jade Pergande, Horace, N.D., son, Essentia Health, Tuesday, Dec. 20.

Brittney and Justin Kingsley, Fargo, daughter, Sanford Medical Center, Wednesday, Dec. 21.

Mary Cudworth and Edward Miller, both New Rockford, N.D., son, Sanford Medical Center, Tuesday, Dec. 20.

Mallorie and Nick Pender, Dilworth, daughter, Sanford Medical Center, Thursday, Dec. 22.

Kendal Sethre, Moorhead and Brandon Sethre, Ashby, Minn., daughter, Sanford Medical Center, Tuesday, Dec. 20.

Ashley and Jeb Berg, Hankinson, N.D., son, Sanford Medical Center, Thursday, Dec. 22.