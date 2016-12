Births (Dec. 30, 2016)

Lola and Denis Duku, Fargo, daughter, Sanford Medical Center, Monday, Dec. 26

Dacia and Cole Engberg, Fargo, daughter, Sanford Medical Center, Sunday, Dec. 25

Jasmin and Jonathan Farmakes, Fargo, daughter, Sanford Medical Center, Sunday, Dec. 25

Justice Garcia and Austin Redden, both Fargo, son, Sanford Medical Center, Monday, Dec. 26

Kellie Gillund and Eric Volk, both Enderlin, N.D., daughter, Sanford Medical Center, Monday, Dec. 26

Taylor Kahl and Julian Visto, both Fargo, daughter, Sanford Medical Center, Sunday, Dec. 25

Brande and Chris Korfe, Moorhead, son, Sanford Medical Center, Tuesday, Dec. 27

Vietmy Nguyen and Kyle Wald, both Fargo, daughter, Sanford Medical Center, Tuesday, Dec. 27

Kira and Devin Odenbach, Fargo, son, Essentia Health, Tuesday, Dec. 27

Natalie and Samuel Schroeder, Fargo, daughter, Sanford Medical Center, Monday, Dec. 26

Minnesota hospitals

Sarah and Andrew Casey, Fergus Falls, Minn., daughter, St. Francis Health, Breckenridge, Wednesday, Dec. 21

Danette Rabbithead Kappes and Christopher Kappes, Wahpeton, N.D., daughter, St. Francis Health, Breckenridge, Saturday, Dec. 24