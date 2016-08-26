Ag digest (Aug. 26, 2016)

The National Farmers Organization of Minnesota will hold its state convention from 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 27 at Elmer Z's, 1225 Timberline Drive, Sauk Centre, Minn.

The convention will be called to order by State President Joe Neaton. The Rev. Michael Miller, a priest from central Minnesota, will be the guest speaker and will share his thoughts and feelings about farming and families, and the current low commodity prices being faced by farmers.

The convention will include a question-and-answer session with staff, national board members and state board members after commodity reports are given. Additionally, there is a trustee position open for election.

NDSU research sheds light on cow pregnancy

The North Dakota Agricultural Experiment Station scientists have developed a technique that allows them to obtain fetal tissue and evaluate factors affecting embryo development in the early part of pregnancy, from days 16 to 50. This brings them closer to understanding why 90-plus percent of beef cows become pregnant after artificial insemination, but only 50 to 60 percent still have a viable embryo 30 days later.

The scientists are focusing on nutrient transfer to the embryo and development of the placenta, and how and when those occur. They're also studying how disruptions in nutrient supply and placental development may cause embryo loss. They found that the transfer changes dramatically during the first 50 days of pregnancy.

NDSU scientists initiated this study in 2014 and have obtained a $150,000 U.S. Department of Agriculture seed grant. They also have received financial support from North Dakota's State Board of Agricultural Research and Education for additional lab work.

FSA promotes online resource

The Farm Service Agency is promoting its ASK FSA program at www.askfsa.custhelp.com. The online resource is intended to help its customers find information and answers, regardless of where they are or what device they use.

Services include access to FSA's knowledge base around the clock, faster answers to questions, notifications when answers are updated and account customization.

Potato Field Day held

North Dakota State University potato research was highlighted during the Northern Plains Potato Growers Association Field Day on Aug. 25. The field day tour traveled to Hoverson Farms near Larimore, the Forest River Colony near Inkster and Oberg Farms near Hoople.

Potato research and NDSU Extension Service activities are occurring throughout North Dakota and Minnesota. The work addresses potato breeding, nutrient management and disease, insect and weed pests.

For more information, call (701) 231-8732 or email andrew.p.robinson@ndsu.edu.