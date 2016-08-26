'Fall Off the Shuelph' in Guelph to be Sept. 16 to 17

GUELPH, N.D.—Volunteers for the Guelph community will sponsor their fourth annual "Fall Off the Shuelph" event from 5 to 8 p.m. Sept. 16 and 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sept. 17 at the Guelph Community Center, 110 Vilas Ave.

There will be a smoked pulled-pork feed both days. This event also features refurbished furniture, vintage items, jewelry, homemade baked goods, plants, makeup and cleaning supplies for sale.

All Guelph Community events are run by volunteers. Proceeds will go toward renovating the community center's kitchen. For more information, call (701) 783-4381.