RowRaiser, Fargomania events set

FARGO—A rowing marathon called RowRaiser is scheduled at 8 a.m. Sept. 17 at the Fargo Train Depot, 420 4th St. N., to raise money to train athletes for Fargomania, a CrossFit style competition for adults with special needs.

Registration for RowRaiser is $35 per person for individuals or $350 for a team of 10.

CrossFit Icehouse has partnered with Community Living Services and TNT Kid's Fitness and Gymnastics to host Fargomania, which will be at TNT, 2800 Main Ave., Fargo, at 1 p.m. Nov. 13. Training for the event will begin at RowRaiser and last eight weeks.

For more information, visit www.crossfiticehouse.com.