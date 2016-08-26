Young Entrepreneurs Academy seeks applicants

MOORHEAD—The Fargo Moorhead West Fargo Chamber is seeking applications for the Young Entrepreneurs Academy. The academy is a 30-week program that guides middle and high school students through the process of launching and running their own real businesses or social movements.

The academy is open to students in grades six through 12. While in the program, students will receive all the necessary tools to launch their own real, legal businesses. This includes access to attorneys, accountants, business mentors and graphic designers, as well as an opportunity to pitch their ideas to a panel of investors.

Applications are available at www.fmwfchamber.com/YEA. Scholarships are available for students who meet eligibility requirements. All applications must be received by Sept. 30. Classes meet from 4 to 7 p.m. on Wednesdays beginning in October and ending in May.

For more information, contact Katie Ralston at kralston@fmwfchamber.com or (218) 359-0511.