Use caution when posting back-to-school photos, expert says

MOORHEAD - What parent didn't take that first day of school picture this morning. But police say, be careful what you post online.

They say don't include identifiers like bus numbers, house numbers and even school names. And, older students need to be careful too. Safety experts say to ditch geo-locators in your pictures, and keep your profiles private.

"All the predators use Facebook and other social media just as much as their friends do. A lot of stalking is done off what they find on social medias," said Jim Schumann, MSUM Public Safety.

Instagram has millions of "Back to school" posts uploaded each day. If you feel you're being stalked online, experts suggest using the block feature on most social media.