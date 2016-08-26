ALEXANDRIA, Minn. - When Katie Coopet went to work Monday, she expected it to be a typical day working at the snack bar in the waterpark at Arrowwood Resort and Conference Center.

The 17-year-old, who will be a senior at Alexandria Area High School this fall, also works as a lifeguard at the waterpark. But Monday, she was "off duty" - or so she thought.

She not only had to call 911 for one of the lifeguards on duty who was having a seizure, she helped save the life of another lifeguard who also ended up having a seizure.

"I almost had to do CPR on my friend," she said. "At one point, he just stared at the ceiling, there was nothing there. His eyes were lifeless."

Coopet recalled the events that took place Aug. 22 during her shift at the waterpark. There were four lifeguards on duty and two people working the snack bar. She was one of them. Shortly after 5 p.m., one of her co-workers told her to call 911 because one of the lifeguards was having a seizure on the pool deck.

"She wasn't in the water, which was good," Coopet said.

While on the phone and after she knew help was on the way, Coopet told a coworker, whom she described as panicky, to wait outside for the ambulance.

"I tend to stay the calmest," she said, "so I stayed with the girl, who seemed terrified, and told her EMS was on its way."

In addition, Coopet called the waterpark manager, Beth Housen, and explained what was happening.

"She was calm and had a cool head. Katie did a good job," Housen said. "She was very professional."

Once the seizing lifeguard was being tended to by EMS and everything was OK, Coopet was asked by Housen to change into her swimsuit and move from the snack bar to lifeguarding.

Coopet said she was on her way to her car when she saw one of the other lifeguards, Austin Hohler. She said he has a history of seizures and she had witnessed two of them. She asked him if he was OK because he looked a little off. Hohler assured her he was fine. Coopet jokingly told him, "If I come back and you're on the floor, I'm going to punch you."

Because she has been with him having seizures before, she knew his signs. When she came back from changing into her suit, she asked Hohler again if he was OK.

"He just stared at me blankly," she explained. "I took him into our lifeguard room and had him sit down. I asked him what day it was, what time it was. He couldn't speak. And he was pale as a ghost."

Coopet said she has been through lifeguard training and is CPR certified so she remembered with seizure patients that you have to protect their head and put them on their side. However, at that point, her co-worker and friend was not actually seizing. She said Hohler was sitting down and that he was "kind of going in and out of it." She told him to lean on her as she felt like something was going to happen.

Although she could recall most of what happened, Coopet said some things are still a little fuzzy.

She remembers taking off his glasses and his lifeguard whistle from around his neck. At that point, Housen was with them and Coopet asked her to get a cold towel to put on Hohler's head.

"Katie saw that he was in trouble and took charge," said Housen. "She did an awesome job. I am proud of her. I am proud of all of them. As a group they worked hard and pulled together."

Coopet explained that Hohler wasn't necessarily having a seizure, but he was more or less twitching and it wouldn't last more than a few minutes.

At one point, however, he stopped breathing. "I had two fingers on his neck at all times, his heart was beating, but he wasn't breathing.

"I told him I needed to see his stomach rise and at that moment, his eyes darted open and he looked at me," explained Coopet. "I got him calmed down and told him to focus on me."

After Hohler had the first seizure, Housen called 911. Housen said she had to repeat herself a couple of times because the dispatcher thought she was still needing an ambulance for the first incident. She had to explain that there was a second person who was seizing.

At one point, Coopet said she took the CPR mask out of the first aid kit and ripped it open.

"I had it ready just in case," she said.

After five or six cycles of Hohler going in and out of consciousness, Coopet said he looked at her and got teary-eyed.

"I asked him if he was scared," Coopet said. "Even though he couldn't answer, I knew he was. I promised him he was going to be OK and I would get him through this. He stared right through me, like nothing was there."

Coopet admitted that she, too, was scared.

"Even if I am freaking out, I don't show it. I do what I need to do," Coopet said. "I was just doing my job."

That's the kind of job Coopet plans to do after she graduates. Coopet has plans to go to nursing school in Washington state with a goal of becoming a trauma nurse.

Her mother, Tracie Berglund, said it is very fitting. "Since she was 2, she's wanted to be in the medical field."

"I am so very proud of her. She's going to do well whatever she decides to do," Berglund said.

Hohler was transported to the Douglas County Hospital and then to Children's Hospital in the Twin Cities. According to a family member's Facebook page, he was expected to go home Thursday.