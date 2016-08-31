Carlos Creek Winery is the first in the Midwest to be able to bottle wine in single-serving plastic miniatures. (Lowell Anderson / Forum News Service)

ST. PAUL—When the puck drops for Minnesota Wild games at the Xcel Energy Center this season, fans can sip on wine from Alexandria, Minn.'s Carlos Creek Winery as they watch.

The winery has signed a contract to be the exclusive provider for miniature bottles of wine at the St. Paul arena's hockey games and other events, such as concerts.

The deal was made possible when the winery added equipment so it could bottle single-serving plastic bottles. The winery is first in the Midwest to be able to offer this type of bottle, according to Tami Bredeson, president of Carlos Creek Winery.

The sports venue is a first for Carlos Creek, but may not be the last, if things go well at the Xcel.

"We may be able to parlay that into other opportunities," said Tyler Bredeson, vice president for operations for Carlos Creek.

The opportunity became available when Barefoot wines opted not to renew as the Xcel 's wine vendor.

Based on Barefoot's sales, Michelle Bredeson, vice president of sales, said that the "low-end of expectations" is to sell about 30,000 single-serve bottles per year at the Xcel. Each serving is 6.3 ounces, about one-fourth of a bottle.

The winery will be selling its Minnescato, Trinity and Chardonnay brands and its Minnesota Nice line of wines — Wobegon White, Hot Dish Red and You Betcha Blush, which has a label featuring two moose playing hockey.

The sales at the Xcel will start with the beginning of the Wild's season in October.

If hockey and wine may seem an unlikely pairing, Carlos Creek also has other new outlets:

-- Minnesota State Fair: Minnesota Nice single-serve miniatures are available at the French Creperie restaurant that started this week.

-- Guthrie Theater: Carlos Creek wines will be the exclusive wines available in the VIP Kitchak Lounge of the Minneapolis theater, to be served at some special events. The winery is working on getting its wines served at all bars in the Guthrie, offering a changing selection of wines served from full-size bottles.

-- Ordway Theater: While a deal is not yet finalized, Carlos Creek wines should soon be available at all the bars in the St. Paul theater and will be the exclusive wines available in the private donors lounges. Like the Guthrie, the wine selection will change and be served from full-size bottles.

While selling wine at the new venues is a good opportunity for the winery, the ability to build up the Carlos Creek brand in the Twin Cities metro area makes the deal even more attractive.

"If all goes well, it should make Carlos Creek more at the forefront of people's minds when they are buying wine in the Twin Cities," Tyler Bredeson said.