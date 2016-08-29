A photo of the Gunderson family of Noonan, N.D., was placed on a GoFundMe page seeking funds to help the family which lost three members to a fatal two-vehicle crash near Crosby, N.D., Tuesday. Special to The Forum

CROSBY, N.D. -- A website has been set up on the online fundraising site GoFundMe to benefit a Noonan family that lost a father and two daughters in a two-vehicle crash near Crosby Tuesday evening, Aug. 23..

The GoFundMe effort, which is looking to raise $6,000 for the family of Lesley and Briana Gunderson, can be found at https://www.gofundme.com/moneyforbriana.

At least one other GoFundMe page was set up after the crash to benefit the family, but that page closed Friday afternoon.

The fund with the $6,000 goal had received more than $4,000 in pledges by Friday evening, Aug. 26.

Lesley Gunderson, 30, was stopped in a construction zone on Highway 5 about 3 miles east of Crosby in northwest North Dakota about 6:25 p.m. Tuesday when the car he was driving was hit from behind by an SUV, according to the North Dakota Highway Patrol.

Gunderson’s two daughters, Shelly Gunderson, 8, and Shayleigh Gunderson, 2, died in the crash. Lesley Gunderson and his son, Shelton Gunderson, 4, were taken to Trinity Health in Minot with severe injuries, the Highway Patrol said. Lesley Gunderson later died of his injuries.

A construction worker who had flagged Gunderson’s car to stop was struck by debris but not seriously injured by the crash.

The driver of the SUV, identified by the Highway Patrol as William Koehler of Chiefland, Fla., was injured but not hospitalized.

On her Facebook page, Briana Gunderson gave thanks for the support she has been receiving.

“I want to thank everyone in the community for all that they are doing, and all the prayers from everyone,” she wrote.

“After suffering such a loss of my family it's unreal but I have a child who I have to be strong for and I would appreciate it if everyone would just give us some time. It's been a rough few days, and more to come. Nothing will ever be the same and my babies will be missed everyday! Les will continue being a great father in heaven to our girls,” Gunderson added.