WDAY, KVLY both expanding TV newscasts to 9 p.m.

Meteorologist Aaron White and Amy Unrau walk through a test broadcast of the new WDAY 9 p.m. newscast that will start Monday, August 29, 2016. Dave Wallis / The Forum

FARGO—There will soon be more news at 9 p.m.

WDAY will add a regionwide 9 p.m. newscast starting Monday, Aug. 29, and KVLY will add an early version of the 10 p.m. newscast in the same time slot starting Sept. 12.

The earlier broadcasts are a way to reach viewers who want the news earlier, but it's also new turf to compete over on their shifting digital subchannels.

WDAY's 9 p.m. broadcast will be on WDAY'Z XTRA, found over-the-air on 6.3, which currently shows the weather, and the Justice Network, which is on 6.4.

KVLY's new 9 p.m. Valley News Live newscast will be on a new over-the-air signal, 30.2, which will carry CW programming.

Both WDAY's and KVLY's 10 p.m. newscasts, on channels 6 and 11, respectively, will stay the same.

More local programming, like newscasts, means more desirable spots for advertising, said Kim Simonsen, media director at H2M, an advertising and marketing firm based in Fargo.

With this being an election year, there may be extra dollars available, though Simonsen doesn't expect too much spent in North Dakota races.

"KVRR has had some success with that over the years," said Simonsen, referring to the FOX affiliate's long-running 9 p.m. news. "The whole motive for WDAY and KVLY now is that it's time to compete and get some of that audience ... They want to capture some of that ratings during that time."

Jim Wareham, KVLY's president and general manager, said FOX stations have been successful with a newscast an hour earlier than the typical 10 p.m.

"Research shows that people really want to weather and headlines at 9 and go to bed," Wareham said.

Joe Radske, news director at KVRR, wasn't too worried about the new competition at 9 p.m.

"We've been established at 9 for more than 15 years," he said, noting that KVRR will remain the only hour-long nightly newscast.

Jeff Nelson, WDAY's news director, is excited about the new news show, which will air weeknights only.

"It's not going to be your dad's newscast," Nelson said. "It's not going to be your traditional newscast. It will be a little more fun than people are used to seeing. A faster-paced newscast."

Nelson said the broadcast will be more interactive, using social media for reactions as well as what's trending.

WDAY's newscast at 9, anchored by Amy Unrau with meteorologist Aaron White, will focus more on regional news as the broadcast will be aired from western Minnesota to eastern Montana. The regionality opens up the options for advertisers to be seen across a broader network.

Nelson said that while the 9 p.m. newscast will use the same studio as the 10 p.m. newscast, it will have a different look and feel.

"This is not a watered-down version of the 10 p.m. news. It's new, fresh content," Nelson said.

WDAY, the market's ABC affiliate, is owned by Forum Communications Co. in Fargo, which also owns The Forum. Atlanta-based Gray Television owns NBC affiliates KVLY and CBS station KXJB, which is aired on 11.2, a digital subchannel of KVLY.

Digital subchannels were first offered when TV signals converted to digital from analog about seven years ago. All subchannels can be pulled in by a television using an antenna to show the free over-the-air signal, but their availability on cable systems varies.

KVLY's 9 p.m. news, anchored by Christine Stanwood with meteorologist Robert Hahn, will air seven nights a week and will be familiar to KVLY's 10 p.m. news.

"The look and the feel of it will be the same type of news," Wareham said.

The 30-minute news show won't have as much emphasis on sports as many events may still be underway at 9 p.m., Wareham said.

Adding 6.2 to KVLY's broadcasting family opens the door for earlier weekday newscasts from 7 a.m. to 7:30 a.m. and a simulcast of the noon news on KXJB, he said.

"We want to be on as much as we possibly can so people can tune in at their convenience on their schedule," Wareham said.