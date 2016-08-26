FARGO -- After FedEx received city tax incentives to move its air shipping facility here from Grand Forks, the company is now moving its ground shipping facility that’s already here to Moorhead, according to a Fargo city leader critical of such incentives.

“I have confirmed that FedEx Ground is leaving Fargo to move across the river to Moorhead,” City Commissioner Tony Gehrig said in a news release Friday Aug. 26. “While the taxpayers of Fargo, Cass County and North Dakota are unnecessarily subsidizing FedEx Air to come to Fargo, FedEx Ground is moving to Minnesota, thus taking that tax revenue away from North Dakota and paying it instead to the state of Minnesota.”

He said this was another reason to rescind the incentives at the commission’s 5 p.m. meeting Monday Aug. 29.

The problem is there had been no confirmation of the FedEx Ground move.

Gehrig’s source, City Administrator Bruce Grubb, said the commissioner asked him to confirm the rumor of FedEx’s move and, after checking with a staff member, Grubb reported that the staff member had also heard the rumor.

The company itself said in an email: “As a matter of practice, FedEx does not publicly discuss specifics of a project until all aspects have been finalized.”

However, a Moorhead official said an unnamed package redistribution company is looking to move to the city’s industrial park. She said the facility would be eligible for incentives, which appear to be more generous than Fargo’s.

Gehrig was not immediately available for comment.

The debate

Gehrig, who regularly votes against most incentives, opposed giving FedEx Express tax breaks worth $618,000 over 10 years when the commission approved them by a 3-2 vote July 18; Commissioner Tony Grindberg was the other “no” vote.

That was after a FedEx manager told commissioners incentives weren’t needed, though an executive later said they were a factor in the move from Grand Forks.

Gehrig also has argued that incentives drive property taxes up because taxpayers that don’t get incentives must cover the gap. Mayor Tim Mahoney has countered that incentives attract developments that increase property values and would eventually pay much more taxes.

The land FedEx plans to develop is in the northwest corner of the airport and is assessed at $1.1 million. The city expects it will be worth $6.3 million after the company renovates an existing building and constructs a new one.

What’s known

FedEx’s current ground facility is in a 62,000-square-foot building at 1425 47th St. N. in an industrial park across town.

Though the company won’t confirm a move, it said in the email that, “FedEx Ground and FedEx Express operate independently of one another. The facility needs of each company are unique based on the attributes of the respective networks. As such, each company makes independent decisions regarding facilities requirements.”

In Moorhead, Cindy Graffeo, executive director of the Economic Development Authority, said she has no direct knowledge of FedEx moving to the city. What she does know is that the city has been working with a development firm called Ruedebusch, which plans to build a 180,000-square-feet building for a “package redistribution company” on 20 acres of city-owned land at 4201 34th Ave S. The identity of that company has not been disclosed to the city, she said.

If that company is FedEx, the larger building suggests the company has outgrown its Fargo facility.

The city’s plan is to sell the land for no cost, but require the developer to pay $943,000 in special assessments to bring infrastructure to the site, Graffeo said. Based on an estimated project value of $12 million to $14 million, the developer would be eligible for a “standard” tax break of 16 to 18 years, with all taxes exempted in the first five years and 99 percent exempted in the remaining years, she said.

The tax breaks that Fargo gave to FedEx is for 10 years with all taxes exempted in the first five years and 50 percent in the second five.

Ruedebusch is conducting its due diligence and has until October to make a decision, Graffeo said.