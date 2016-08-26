Search
    26-year old man pronounced dead after being found unresponsive in Grand Forks hotel

    By Andrew Haffner Today at 2:53 p.m.

    A man has been pronounced dead by medical officials after being found unresponsive Friday morning at the Hilton Garden Inn in Grand Forks on the UND campus.

    The 26-year-old had been staying at the hotel and was not affiliated with the university, according to a release from the UND Police Department.

    The release stated that officers from the department responded to a call about the man at about 8:20 a.m. and attempted life-saving measures until the man was transported by medical personnel to Altru Hospital, where the man was later pronounced dead.

    The man's identity was not included in the release.

    Andrew Haffner

    Andrew Haffner started working as a reporter for The Press in June 2015. He covers the city of Dickinson, Dickinson State University and K-12 education, along with general assignment duties. He graduated from the University of Wisconsin-Madison with a bachelor's degree in journalism, political science and international studies. While at the UW, he alternated working for both of the campus' student newspapers, The Badger Herald and The Daily Cardinal. In his spare time, Andrew enjoys spending time on the trails of Theodore Roosevelt National Park, reading and exploring western North Dakota. Be sure to say hi if you see him around town!

