A man has been pronounced dead by medical officials after being found unresponsive Friday morning at the Hilton Garden Inn in Grand Forks on the UND campus.

The 26-year-old had been staying at the hotel and was not affiliated with the university, according to a release from the UND Police Department.

The release stated that officers from the department responded to a call about the man at about 8:20 a.m. and attempted life-saving measures until the man was transported by medical personnel to Altru Hospital, where the man was later pronounced dead.

The man's identity was not included in the release.