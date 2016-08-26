DETROIT LAKES, Minn. — An Illinois man faces felony charges after leading police, sheriff's and State Patrol officers on a chase from Ogema to Detroit Lakes that hit speeds of nearly 120 mph, Becker County Sheriff Todd Glander said Friday, Aug. 26.

William Liptak, 23, of Dolton, Ill., is being held in the Becker County Jail. He faces felony charges of fleeing a police officer and other related charges, along with a felony warrant from Missouri, Glander said in a release.

At 6:02 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 25, Callaway Police Chief Tim Haverkamp advised the Becker County Sheriff's Office that he was pursuing a vehicle southbound on U.S. Highway 59 south of Ogema after attempting a traffic stop, Glander reported in the release.

The vehicle reached speeds of nearly 120 mph and several attempts were made to slow it with tire deflation devices, Glander said.

The vehicle struck one of the tire deflation devices just north of Detroit Lakes. The vehicle was then stopped at the intersection of U.S. 59 and State Highway 34 when authorities used a precision immobilization technique, Glander said.

Liptak fled on foot and was apprehended a short time later. A male passenger in the vehicle was later released, Glander said.

The State Patrol and Detroit Lakes police assisted in the pursuit, Glander said.