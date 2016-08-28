The Press Box bar in Finley, N.D., is for sale. It is known as the home of an annual tater tot hotdish contest.

The world-famous tater tot hotdish contest in Finley, N.D., started the way all great ideas start—over beers at a bar. In this case, The Press Box tavern in downtown Finley.

"It started just before I bought the place," says Brad Hegvick, who owns The Press Box with his wife, Suzanne. "A couple of guys were sitting in the bar one night—of course, that's how everything gets thought up ... genius,—and said 'Maybe we should start a tater tot hotdish cook-off. Everybody's sick of chili.' There's no better way for a bunch of Norwegians to think up a great idea like that."

And so on a Saturday in March or April for years, church potluck experts came from far and wide—or at least Sharon, Hatton and maybe Luverne—to test their hotdish against the area's top guns. Hegvick even invited "celebrities"—if you consider media members and politicians to be celebrities—to judge the awesomely deliciously entries.

It was the perfect North Dakota event. Tator tot hotdish. Small town. Beer. All rolled into one. Longtime Grand Forks Herald columnist Ryan Bakken made it semi-famous by being a judge and writing about it for many years.

We may have seen the last tater tot hotdish contest in Finley.

The Press Box is for sale and the Hegvicks can't find a buyer. The bar and grill's last day will be Wednesday, Aug. 31, after which the Hegvicks will close the doors.

"My wife and I are expanding our family and we're going to put family first before business," Brad said on my 970 WDAY radio show last week.

The Hegvicks will still be plenty busy with business. They will continue to own Heggy's Body Shop in Finley and the Blue Line Bar in Hatton, plus a couple of other investments.

But with a 2-year-old girl and a boy due in September, something had to give. It will be The Press Box.

"Business is great," Brad said. "We're just running short on a few employees."

The Press Box has a long history in Finley. For most of its history, it was known as the Finley Lounge. It just held its 70th anniversary party earlier this summer. There's another bar in town, Rumors Tavern, but The Press Box is the only bar and grill.

"We're open from 11 a.m. until 2 in the morning six days a week. You can order food from the grill at any time of the day. So if you come in at 1:30 in the morning and want a bacon cheeseburger off the grill, you can get it," Hegvick said. "Anything at any time of the day, which is good for farmers. They'll stop by at 10:30 at night after working and they want more than pizza. We make whatever they want at any time of the day."

Finley is in Steele County, 60 miles from Grand Forks and 80 from Fargo, so its economy is based on agriculture. About 450 people live there. But Hegvick says the town is doing fine, with a growing elevator and a strong housing market. The town has a K-12 school, a grocery store and two gas stations.

Hegvick says The Press Box is a money-maker.

"I purchased it in 2008. When I bought it, it was losing money. We turned it around and it's a profitable business," he said. "With it closing, we're going to lose three or four part-time jobs, one full-time job and countless dollars of sales tax revenue for the city. That's a big deal."

The tater tot hotdish contest was a fundraiser for Finley Days, the annual town celebration at which the Johnny Holm Band plays.

"We'll get 1,000 in the street for that. People come from 100 miles away for Finley Days," Hegvick said.

Like all small-town bars, it's a gathering place for the community. A place to shoot the breeze and solve the world's problems. Folks would stop in to watch the University of North Dakota hockey or football games, and North Dakota State football games. Although The Press Box has a definite UND slant.

"Go Sioux," Hegvick said.

It also has a heavy tilt toward the Minnesota Vikings, which led to annual disappointment.

"We host a Super Bowl party every year," Hegvick said. "I wish we could cheer on the Vikings, but they never make the Super Bowl."

If there's a savior out there, looking for the chance to own a small-town bar, call Valley Land Investments. Phone number: (701) 240-8968. Cost: $125,000.

And remember, the tater tot hotdish contest is always held on a Saturday in late March or early April. This is important. Far more important than whether the Vikings ever make the Super Bowl.