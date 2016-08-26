A former Concordia College football player was arrested Thursday night after police said he exposed himself to a woman on UND's campus.

Seth Logan Kreil, 19, could face a indecent exposure charge, a Class A misdemeanor that carries a maximum sentence of a year in prison and a $3,000 fine.

Officers arrested Kreil around 10 p.m. Thursday after he was reported exposing his genitals to a woman at the UND Wellness Center, UND Police Sgt. Danny Weigel said. Kreil was booked into the Grand Forks County Corrections Center at 11:15 p.m.

Kreil played multiple sports for Hazen High School was a defensive lineman for the Concordia Cobbers in the 2015 football season. His name was not listed on the Moorhead college's 2016 football roster as of Friday.

Arrests for indecent exposure in Grand Forks are rare. Weigel said he hasn't seen an arrest for that crime since he began serving as a UND officer in 2012.

"It's not something that typically happens around our campus or in our community," he said.

The last time the Grand Forks Police Department issued a citation for indecent exposure was in a single citation in 2014, Grand Forks Police Lt. Derik Zimmel said in an email. There have been reports for the crime, including a July 2015 incident at the south Wal-Mart and an August 2015 occurrence at the Starbucks on Washington Street.

Grand Forks police also issued three citations in 2012 and two in 2011.

The arrest comes a week after two were charged in Grand Forks with public fornication, a Class A misdemeanor, after police said they were engaging in a sexual act in downtown Grand Forks'

Citations of fornication are even less frequent than indecent exposure, Zimmel said. The two most recent instances were 2016's only citations by Grand Forks police. They also issued one last year and two in 2011.