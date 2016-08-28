Joseph "Blind Joe" Bommersbach performs "Mammas Don't Let Your Babies Grow up to Be Cowboys" during a 2015 episode of "The Voice." Photo credit: Tyler Golden/NBC

Joe "Bilnd Joe" Bommersbach talks about his struggles with addiction while strumming his guitar in front of St. Mary's Cathedral in downtown fargo.David Samson / The Forum

Student Brynn Howitz is thrilled to meet Joseph "Blind Joe" Bommersbach after his October 2015 performance and talk at South Elementary. Forum file photo

FARGO—Joseph "Blind Joe" Bommersbach knew he had a problem when he woke up shaking violently. His body, used to liters of liquor each day, needed alcohol to feel normal.

"I never really thought it was a huge, huge problem until I realized that I couldn't really function without it," he said.

But the 34-year-old got inpatient treatment, reconnected with a former girlfriend and turned his life around—including a high-profile run last year on NBC's singing competition "The Voice" that he said wouldn't have been possible if he were still drinking.

Now, he's ready to share his story to explain the realities of addiction and inspire people to get help.

Blind Joe, Behind the Scenes, an event hosted by Prairie St. John's, Lost and Found Recovery Center and reGROUP Recovery Center, will give Bommersbach a chance to perform and discuss his recovery 7:30 to 9 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 1. Proceeds will benefit Lost and Found and reGROUP.

Tonya Sorenson, chemical dependency director for Prairie St. John's, said Bommersbach was a good fit for the fourth annual local event observing National Recovery Month because of his high profile in town and inspirational story.

"As celebrities come out and talk about their struggles, it helps to lessen the stigma," she said. "Especially with what's been going on in our community with the opioid epidemic, for him to take this risk is a really big deal."

Getting help

Bommersbach started drinking at 19 or 20 while in college. But when he moved out, got his own place and worried about finding a job, he became depressed, and he said alcohol made him feel better. He got more into music, and drinks were always available at the bars and venues he played.

More than a decade later, he decided to make a change in 2012 when drinking wasn't just about partying or having fun anymore. Bommersbach called his parents to admit he needed help, went back home to Kindred, N.D., to stay for 10 days while he went through withdrawal and then went to an inpatient treatment program.

He slowly became more accustomed to sobriety, and said he knew he could do it once he made it a couple weeks without a drink. Treatment and the support of his family helped, he said.

He credits his wife, Liann Bommersbach, as "the rock that I can lean on"—and she came back into his life at just the right time.

They dated in the early 2000s but went their separate ways when they both moved to other states. He thought about her, hoping he might hear about her again, and his wish came true when Liann sent a message on his birthday shortly after he got out of treatment.

"It was pretty unbelievable to me when she got a hold of me and I thought I must be doing something right," he said.

They were married in 2014, and Bommersbach said he can't help but think it was "divine intervention" that brought them back together. He rediscovered his Catholic faith with the help of Liann, and prayer has been a big part of his recovery.

He's also come to terms with just how bad things were four years ago.

"You start to realize how much you miss when you're completely out of it like that, and how awesome life really can be without that haze hanging over you all the time," he said.

A new platform

His recovery has allowed him to enjoy the good times, including his stint on "The Voice" and being selected to record "Horns Up," the 2016 theme song for North Dakota State University football.

Bommersbach has often gone to elementary schools in the region to discuss his life story and message of perseverance in music and life despite being born three months premature and blind, but he hasn't been as eager to publicly talk about his struggles with alcohol.

"I don't think anybody wants to have their downfalls or weaknesses displayed," he said. "It's not something that I'm proud of."

But Bommersbach has figured out the potential power of sharing his story, and said it just seems like the right thing to do now.

"Hopefully I can help somebody by talking about this like I try to help the kids when I'm talking about perseverance and believing in yourself," he said. "Just like perseverance and just like believing in yourself, this thing is a really hard thing to do sometimes."

If you go

What: Blind Joe, Behind the Scenes

When: 7:30 to 9 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 1

Where: Fargo Theatre

Tickets: $20 at goo.gl/DsKUoB; $50 to attend a pre-reception at Mezzaluna that includes preferred seating at the theater.