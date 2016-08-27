Search
    Isolated strong to severe thunderstorm Saturday afternoon

    By Andrew Whitmyer Today at 11:14 a.m.

    Showers and thunderstorms are possible for Saturday. An isolated strong to severe storm is possible south of U.S. 2 and along and east of the Red River.

    If you have plans to tailgate or have plans outside Saturday, remember that lightning poses a threat to life and property just as a strong to severe thunderstorm does. Lightning is among the top ten weather related deaths each year.

    Our weather team here at WDAY and WDAZ will keep you informed on any severe weather that develops.

