Power fully restored after outage affects 3,500 in West Fargo
WEST FARGO—Thousands of customers lost power Saturday, Aug. 27, after a lightning strike caused part of a pole to explode.
Cass County Electric Cooperative reported the outage on its Facebook page shortly after 9 a.m., saying 3,577 customers in the Eagle Run area of West Fargo were affected.
Power was restored to all but 264 customers, primarily in the Brooks Harbor area, by 11:45 a.m.
CCEC crews were hampered by heavy rains and large hail that passed through town in the early afternoon, posting that a truck was stuck in a ditch at one point. But all affected customers had their power restored by 2 p.m.