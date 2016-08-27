A photo posted Saturday, Aug. 27, morning by Facebook user Jolien Schwan shows a damaged Cass County Electric Cooperative pole following a lighting strike. The damage caused an outage affecting more than 3,500 customers that took about five hours to fully restore. Special to The Forum

WEST FARGO—Thousands of customers lost power Saturday, Aug. 27, after a lightning strike caused part of a pole to explode.

Cass County Electric Cooperative reported the outage on its Facebook page shortly after 9 a.m., saying 3,577 customers in the Eagle Run area of West Fargo were affected.

Power was restored to all but 264 customers, primarily in the Brooks Harbor area, by 11:45 a.m.

CCEC crews were hampered by heavy rains and large hail that passed through town in the early afternoon, posting that a truck was stuck in a ditch at one point. But all affected customers had their power restored by 2 p.m.