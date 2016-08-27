Marty Riske, who owns the M.J. Capelli Family Hair Salons, is the Libertarian candidate for governor in North Dakota. Photo by Patrick Springer / Forum News Service

BISMARCK—Some have likely seen them waving from parade floats, spoken to them at public events or gatherings or had a conversation at their doorsteps: Candidates have fanned out across the state to engage in summer retail politics.

Gubernatorial candidates and state party officials say the summer has been a good time to build a foundation as well as momentum. Soon the the post-Labor Day fall election blitz will begin.

"There's one last little pocket — one last weekend at the lake or get the kids ready for school," North Dakota Republican Party Chairman Kelly Armstrong said. "I like being us right now. Complacency is my biggest concern. I think we're in a pretty good spot."

New legislative and statewide candidates have run highly energetic campaigns, a good sign of the party's overall health and strong bench of candidates from which to draw, according to Armstrong.

"It's been abnormally quiet. But maybe that's some sort of strategy?" Armstrong said of the Democrats.

Republicans hold every elected statewide office in the state Capitol, two-thirds majorities in both legislative chambers and two of three seats in the congressional delegation.

The most high-profile statewide race so far is the race for governor, which features Republican Doug Burgum, Democratic-NPL Rep. Marvin Nelson and Marty Riske for the Libertarian Party.

The Republicans have held the governor's office since 1992.

Burgum ran an expensive, high-profile and tough gubernatorial primary fight, emerging with an upset win over Attorney General Wayne Stenehjem.

Since the dust settled, Burgum has spent the summer continuing to build his campaign while mending fences with state officials and party faithful during a campaign that included some negative campaigning at times.

"It's been exciting to see the positive reaction we've received from citizens across the state about our campaign's vision to diversify and transform North Dakota's economy," Burgum said. "From now until Nov. 8, we're going to continue the discussion with voters about balancing our budget, reinventing government and diversifying our economy."

Democratic-NPL Party Chairwoman Kylie Oversen says they've positioned themselves to accomplish a goal she's touted since stepping into the party's top role: focusing on gaining more legislative seats to rebuild the party and increase their bench.

"We've got a really strong slate of candidates that have been working hard for months," Oversen said.

Several candidates are in good shape particularly in the eastern part of the state, said Oversen, adding that their statewide candidates have been making a strong showing as well.

"I think what we've been hearing is that voters have gotten maybe tired of the status quo," Oversen said.

Nelson said getting more visibility on the race is always a challenge given the interest in the presidential campaign.

"It's hard ... with the national reality show on TV every night," Nelson said. "I'm sure I'm probably still not quite where I need to be in terms of visibility."

Plans for the home stretch of the campaign this fall are still being developed, according to Nelson, who said he's drawn a receptive audience to his campaign message about the Republican-dominated state government leaving some of the population behind. Nelson also said budget cuts to human services programs weren't the right decision and the state needs to be more responsive to the public and state workers.

Libertarian Party Chairman Tony Mangnall said the party's strength has reached an all-time high in the state this election cycle due to dissatisfaction with the status quo with the two major political parties.

"We've turned that corner. We're a real party," Mangnall said. "We've been able to use social media — the great equalizer. With as successful as this year's been, it's only looking up."

The party has also seen a jump in volunteers coming forward and getting involved, providing a larger base to draw from and build on after this cycle, Mangnall said.

Riske said he's participated in a few parades across the state this summer, a popular way to conduct on-the-ground politicking in the summer months. He's also been active on social media, debating issues with residents on Facebook.

"Overall, I'm really pleased with it," Riske said of the campaign.

The state budget is a major concern to voters, according to Riske, who said North Dakota hasn't yet fully felt the impacts of the sharp drop in oil production out west despite revenue declines stemming from low oil and agriculture prices.

"We're really in a midst of a perfect storm here, (and) I think we're in a good position," Riske said of his campaign and the Libertarian Party in general.