Former Sanford executive got $1.3 million severance deal

Dennis Millirons was president of Sanford Medical Center in Fargo from 2009 to 2013.

FARGO—The former head of the Sanford Medical Center here received more than $1.3 million in compensation under a buyout of the remainder of his contract when he was replaced.

Dennis Millirons was named president of Sanford Medical Center in November 2009, when Fargo-based MeritCare merged with Sanford, which has its headquarters in Sioux Falls, S.D.

Millirons was the top administrator at the medical center, and was overseeing planning for the new $494 million medical center slated to open in July 2017 in south Fargo, until November 2013, when he was replaced by Paul Richard, who had been Sanford's chief legal counsel.

The buyout of the remainder of Millirons' contract was disclosed in a filing with the Internal Revenue Service that recently became publicly available. The disclosure was for compensation paid during Sanford's fiscal year ending June 30, 2015.

Sanford declined to discuss the terms of MIllirons' severance agreement, or the circumstances of his departure, but acknowledged the payments were made under his contract.

"Some executives who are no longer employed with Sanford have agreements that require payments upon departure," JoAnn Kunkel, Sanford's chief financial officer, said in a statement to The Forum. "That is true in the case of Dennis Millirons."

At the time Richard replaced Millirons, Kelby Krabbenhoft, Sanford's chief executive officer, said it was the right time to make a change.

"He has accomplished the work we asked of him related to the significant merger of MeritCare and Sanford four years ago, and now I want him to work on other key initiatives," Krabbenhoft said of Millirons.

"It's just the right time for him and the right time for us," he added.

Millirons, who has 40 years of experience in hospital administration, was named an executive vice president, although his duties at the time of the management change were not specified.

Before joining Sanford, Millirons was chief executive of Condell Medical Center in Libertyville, Ill. Earlier this month, Millirons was named interim president of Rapid City (S.D.) Regional Hospital.