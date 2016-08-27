Social work team tackles 'very large puzzle'

Patty Cummings is the director of special education and student support services for the Fargo School District. Photo supplied by Fargo School District on Aug. 25, 2016.

Beth Zimmerman, left, and Amy Riccio are social workers with the Fargo School District.David Samson / The Forum

FARGO — The Fargo School District will devote six social workers to helping students get the care they need for mental health, issues and drug and alcohol issues, and with other problems that could prevent them from graduating from high school.

The initiative, which starts this year, is written into the district's strategic plan. It will station two social workers in the secondary schools for each of the north, central and south areas of the district. They will also serve students in the elementary schools, Superintendent Jeff Schatz said.

The initiative won't involve new spending, but will instead realign current spending and resources. That includes folding two student wellness facilitators, whose salaries are paid by Imagine Thriving (a Goetz Mental Wellness Initiative), into the program, Schatz said.

"The game plan is to keep kids in school, so that those kids can be successful," he said. "We're funding a plan where we can have consistency. We're just saying this is a more effective way to use resources."

As of Wednesday, Aug. 24, three social workers needed to be hired. Schatz said he hopes the initiative is fully staffed by mid-fall.

Social workers Beth Zimmerman, working out of Discovery Middle School, and Amy Riccio at Fargo North High, said the children they work with often have multiple problems, which makes navigating the mix of public and private health care systems confusing for families.

Zimmerman's primary focus has been helping students with mental health issues.

"The mental health system can be difficult to navigate," she said. "I'm kind of that link" for students from kindergarten to high school seniors."

She calls herself "another tool in the toolbox" for parents.

"We have kids that are graduating with skills to give back to the community," Zimmerman said. "We have the potential to kind of rebuild our community with our supports."

Riccio, who specializes in dropout prevention, said the initiative will create a seamless continuum of care for students.

"This process will be a lot more efficient. ... Relationships will be longstanding. It's a very good system," Riccio said. "Kids are going to get the help they need right away. Because of all the things going on in their lives, they can't do school. It's very distracting" to be hungry or to have mental health issues.

Zimmerman said getting kids therapy when they need it can improve grades and help avoid more expensive interventions, even in-patient hospitalizations.

"Let's help them when the problem is small," she said.

Sobering statistics

According to the 2014-15 Youth Risk Behavior Survey of Fargo students:

• Among Fargo seventh- and eighth-graders, 13.5 percent had a drink of alcohol and 6.1 percent binge-drank (five or more drinks within a couple hours).

• About 7.2 percent of students had tried marijuana, 3.2 percent tried over-the-counter drugs to get high and 3.6 percent used prescription drugs to get high.

• About 16.9 percent of the middle-schoolers said they had seriously thought about killing themselves, 13 percent had planned how to kill themselves and 6.1 percent had attempted suicide.

• Among students in grades 9-12, 52.7 percent had tried alcohol, 26.1 percent had used alcohol within 30 days of the survey and 14.6 percent said they binge-drank.

• Among the high-schoolers, 17.7 percent had used marijuana within 30 days of the survey.

• About 16.7 percent of students had abused a prescription drug and 6.8 percent used an over-the-counter drug to get high.

• Four percent of those surveyed had used ecstasy, 3.1 percent had used some form of cocaine and 6.3 percent had used synthetic drugs.

• About 15.6 percent of high-schoolers had considered suicide, 12.2 percent had planned a suicide attempt and 10.9 percent had attempted suicide in the last 12 months.

Needs growing

The Moorhead School District has a student assistance counselor at Moorhead High School and added another one at Horizon Middle School, said spokeswoman Pam Gibb.

There is also a wellness facilitator funded by Imagine Thriving, she said.

Duane Borgeson, director of Learner Support Services for the district, said the district contracts with Solutions Behavioral Health and Lakeland Mental Health for school-based services, and there are social workers (typically half time) at the elementary schools.

There is also an intensive day-treatment program for eight to 10 students, Borgeson said.

School counselors and social workers handle drug and alcohol issues, and Moorhead schools have a liaison for homeless students, he said.

Moorhead is "very well-covered," Borgeson said, but "the needs seem to be ever greater."

The West Fargo School District is integrating social and emotional services, and supports into its multitiered support system, spokeswoman Heather Konschak said in an email.

West Fargo has added a homeless liaison social worker and family liaison social workers, she said.

Staff members also receive annual training in suicide prevention, and starting last year, get training on mental health issues, she said. A national expert is being brought in for training secondary staff this school year, Konschak said.

Schatz said the success of the new Fargo program will be judged on improving attendance and cutting back absenteeism; the number of student and family referrals to community resources; and graduation, dropout and continuation rates.

"This is one piece of a very large puzzle," Schatz said..