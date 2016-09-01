Traveling by farmers becoming more common, important

Leaving their homes for vacations is as common these days for farmers as for everyone else, so claimed all three travel agents—one in a city and two in farming communities—whom I interviewed. The types of vacations are partly determined by finances, but the need to recreate is becoming increasingly recognized as part of farm residents' sense of what is important, the travel agents said.

Most farmers during past generations traveled infrequently. Often they were tied to their farms by obligations, such as cows that needed to be milked regularly, crops that needed tending and, for many, a sense that recreation was frivolous.

The three travel agents I interviewed all affirmed: Nowadays, farm families are more likely to figure out accommodations to take time away from home to renew perspective, to learn through tours and conferences, and particularly to express appreciation to their spouses, children and their parents—if available, who help with the farming operation. Vacations are viewed as restorative and relationship-enhancing by most farming people these days.

How different from when I was a child. Two generations ago my parents seldom took time away from the farm except to visit relatives in distant places for a few days, which they felt was necessitated to maintain family ties.

They traveled more when my brothers and I were old enough to be responsible for our farm, and usually in August when any of us could inflict less damage than during other times of the year. Our parents had good judgment.

Because I was left in charge, I took pride in caring for our farm single handedly at age 16 while my parents took a week off in August to visit Dad's sister, a nun in a Milwaukee convent. My older brother was in college and my younger brothers accompanied our parents on their vacation.

I handled all the cow, chicken and pig chores myself, painted a barn with help from a neighboring teenage fellow, terminated a farm rental agreement held by my parents because the renter found another opportunity, and did not mention any misdeeds when my family returned. Dad said, "Looks like I should leave the farm more often."

I must have done something to impress my father favorably, for the next two years he (we) farmed the rental property ourselves until I left for college.

My first "vacation" was to Arkansas with Mom, Dad and younger brother Larry, to visit my mother's relatives for three days when I was 13 years old. I took no other flings until I left for college, except for a day or two of fun at 4-H camp and to participate in the Iowa State Fair on livestock and crop judging teams.

Over my own years of farming I learned to park farm equipment when I was too harried to think clearly or to sleep properly after I lost part of my right foot while trying to hasten farm work. Now I take proper time to recreate, even if it costs me time on the job.

Two weeks ago Marilyn and I took a six-day trip to Maine to attend a niece's wedding with our son and daughter-in-law and their 3-year-old daughter and her 14-month-old sister. Oh boy!

The girls, who call me "Papa," poked, probed and pounded every part of my upper torso as we played. No one rescued me, not even my usually devoted wife.

We played "hide and seek," which posed quite a challenge for a big guy like me to find concealment. The girls were no more successful at hiding; as I stalked around the rental house proclaiming "I wonder where Layla and Ana are," their giggles always gave them away.

The wedding dinner included lobsters, clams, corn-on-the-cob, chicken eggs and sausages, all steamed on a pile of hot wooden coals covered with rockweeds and wetted down periodically with water and covered with a tarp. A different "Oh boy!"

I can't say enough how interesting Maine was, even though it was my fourth visit to the state. Our rental house on a bay was subjected to tidal flows of the Atlantic Ocean that altered the water level at our dock by some 15 feet.

Boats moored alongshore sank into the mud and rose a few hours later. Shorebirds of all kinds, including guillemots and ducks unfamiliar to hunters elsewhere in the U.S., foraged in the mud flats.

Marilyn and I found a spectacular home in Kennebunkport we would like to own. A family named "Bush" has it now.

How different travel is from when I grew up farming. Vacations are now perceived as investments in ourselves. If we don't make, and take, the time to restore ourselves, no one else can do it for us.

I, and other farm families, need to do more of these.

Mike Rosmann is a Harlan, Iowa, psychologist and farmer. To contact Rosmann go online to: www.agbehavioralhealth.com.