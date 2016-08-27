FARGO—Georgia Southern came to the Fargodome for the 2011 Football Championship Subdivision playoffs. The talented Eagles swaggered into Fargo with a much better Division I resume than their opponent that day, North Dakota State. The Bison were the upstart, making just their second postseason appearance since leaving Division II.

The Eagles staggered back to Statesboro as 35-7 losers. The sellout crowd inside the dome that day was raucous, intense, involved and loud. It was the game when the Fargodome advantage became a story.

When Georgia Southern returned the next year for another semifinal matchup, I invited Eagles radio analyst Terry Harvin to be a guest on my radio show. When I asked Terry about returning to the Fargodome and whether he believed the Eagles would be better prepared for the madness, he chuckled in his Southern drawl.

"Y'all didn't tell us we were walking into a WWE match inside that dome. We thought we were going to a football stadium. You had rock 'n roll music, cannons, videos and that crowd. That wasn't a football game, it was a WWE match," Harvin said.

The Eagles proved they were better prepared—not to mention even more ultra-talented—as they nearly beat the Bison that year. It took a late Brock Jensen touchdown and a missed Georgia Southern field goal for NDSU to escape 23-20 en route to its second straight national championship.

That formula has stayed true through all the playoff victories. A team unfamiliar with the dome will come to Fargo, get overwhelmed by the Bison's size and talent, and slink back home. The couple of teams that got a second chance, like Georgia Southern and Coastal Carolina, did markedly better.

It seemed like the Bison's 2016 season opener against Charleston Southern was set up for a similar scenario. The Buccaneers traveled from South Carolina to Fargo for the first time and seemingly had everything working against them. A nationally televised game on ESPN, a charged-up sellout crowd thirsting to scream its lungs out, a championship banner raising ceremony prior to the game, massive new video boards at each end of the dome, new video screens in each corner, a moving tribute to late radio man Scott Miller.

Everybody—at least in North Dakota—was waiting for a quick roundhouse and a Bison blowout.

Somebody forgot to send the memo to Charleston Southern.

The Buccaneers handled the early madness just fine and then dug in for the long haul. The Bison defense was outstanding, as expected. But the offense? It didn't give the fans anything to cheer about.

Things looked a little different without Carson Wentz behind center, Joe Haeg at left tackle and Zach Vraa at wide receiver. And the Bison made mistakes. Young receiver Dimitri Williams had a big fumble. There were key penalties by other receivers. The offensive line sputtered.

The highlight was a 52-yard field goal by Cam Pedersen at the end of the first half that bounced over the crossbar.

Halftime score: NDSU 3, Charleston Southern 3.

And Charleston Southern scored on its first drive of the second half to take a 10-3 lead.

You could've heard a pin drop in the dome when Mike Holloway sprinted and pinballed on a 47-yard run.

All the $7.2 million video boards in the world couldn't get the crowd revved up with that dearth of highlights.

Maybe there is a lesson here. While the Fargodome is the toughest place to play in the FCS, and while the fans can make it extremely difficult for opposing teams to do their thing, perhaps the remarkable amount of talent the Bison have put on the field the last five seasons has had a little something to do with their home success.

The Bison have always been able to replace the great players who've graduated. One after the other, the Grant Olsons and Brock Jensens and Marcus Williamses and John Crocketts have gone and somebody replaced them with great effect.

Can the Bison keep doing that? They might learn this season. Middle linebacker Nick DeLuca, a dominating defensive player expected to be an NFL draft pick, ran off the field early in the third quarter with an injury.

The home fans came to life in the third quarter when the Bison tied the game 10-10. They were super-charged when the Bucs' offense came back on the field.

The dome has been an important tool in NDSU's remarkable run. But if there isn't much to get loud about, it's just a football stadium filled with people—and not a WWE exhibition.