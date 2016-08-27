Red River Valley storms produce tornadoes, 3-inch hail

Alden Lieberg photographs the damage to Kelly and Brenda Beck's vehicle from a hailstorm Saturday afternoon in Arvilla, ND. photo by Eric Hylden/Grand Forks Herald

Brenda Beck checks the damage to her Chrysler van after Saturday's hailstorm in Arvilla, ND. photo by Eric Hylden/Grand Forks Herald

ARVILLA, N.D.—Kelly Beck walked around his yard Saturday afternoon, golf ball-size hail and leaves crunching under his feet as he assessed the damage at his Arvilla home.

"It's just like a bullet went through it," he said as he held a green bell pepper with two large holes showing the projectile of the hailstone.

Arvilla, a small town of about 300 residents that is approximately 20 miles west of Grand Forks, suffered significant hail damage from the storm that formed around 4 p.m. Saturday in northeast North Dakota. Hail fell for about 25 minutes in the city, with some stones as large as 3 inches, Beck said. Residents around town were seen raking leaves knocked down by the storm, with ditches still filled with hail hours after the storm passed. Others looked over vehicle damage, including smashed windows.

Aside from the bell pepper plant, the rest of the garden was destroyed. A van in his yard was marked with hail dents and cracks in the windshield. Plants, lawn ornaments and pots appeared pummeled.

"When it first started, I heard bang, bang," he said, adding his first thought was how it missed his pickup. "Then it let loose."

Parts of Arvilla lost power, though crews were on scene several hours after the storm.

The storms that formed in the Red River Valley triggered several alerts produced several reports of tornadoes in Grand Forks County, including a "large and dangerous" tornado near Holmes, N.D., which is about 30 miles southwest of Grand Forks. Another tornado touched down south of Cummings, N.D., a Traill County town of about 200 people roughly 25 miles south of Grand Forks.

The storm destroyed a farmstead north of Hillsboro, according to the National Weather Service.

Other parts of the Valley saw heavy rain and hail, with reports ranging from pea- to baseball-sized stones.

It seemed the storms affected a swath of land between Fargo and Grafton, with the bulk of it staying between Arvilla and Hillsboro. Though reports indicated the storm could produce torrential flooding and winds exceeding 40 mph, it was too early to tell Saturday how much damage was caused across the region.