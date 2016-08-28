UPDATE: Name of victim in fatal Langdon crash released

LANGDON, N.D.—A 31-year-old Langdon woman is dead after she was hit by an SUV Saturday, Aug. 27.

Stella Brown was running with her dog on North Dakota Highway 5 about a mile outside of Langdon when she was hit by a 2003 GMC Yukon, according to the North Dakota Highway Patrol.

Aaron Olson, a 25-year-old from Langdon, driving the SUV was coming back from work when he fatally hit Brown from behind around 9:15 p.m. Saturday.

Brown was pronounced dead at the scene.

The crash remains under investigation.