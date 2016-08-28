Langdon runner killed in crash Saturday

LANGDON, N.D.—A Langdon woman running with her dog was killed when a vehicle struck her from behind at 9:15 p.m. Saturday a mile east of Langdon, according to the North Dakota Highway Patrol.

A 25-year-old Langdon man was driving home from work in a 2003 GMC Yukon, going westbound on North Dakota Highway 5 when he struck the woman, 31, who was running in the same direction. She was pronounced dead at the scene, the Highway Patrol said in a Sunday release.

The driver of the Yukon was not injured.

The crash remains under investigation. Names of those involved will not be released until family has been notified, the Highway Patrol said.