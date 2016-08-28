18-year-old and 17-year-old hurt in accident

Emergency responders attend to a pedestrian struck by a van on Saturday, Aug. 27. Special to The Forum.

A van northbound on Fourth Street struck a pedestrian on Saturday, Aug. 27. Special to The Forum.

FARGO—An 18-year-old woman and 17-year-old girl were taken to the hospital after the girl lingered while crossing Fourth Street North on Saturday, Aug. 27, and both were struck by an oncoming van.

Fargo Police Sgt. Mike Sanden said the incident happened about 11 p.m. Saturday in the 1100 block of Fourth Street North.

Three pedestrians were attempting to cross the street from the west side, "and the last pedestrian to cross was lingering in the roadway," Sanden said.

The woman saw a van traveling northbound toward them. Realizing that the van was about to hit the girl, the woman stepped back in the roadway, attempting to get the girl out of the way.

"The van ended up striking both of those pedestrians," Sanden said.

The male driver of the van stayed at the scene and was not cited.

The woman and girl were taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries. The girl appeared to suffer from injuries to the pelvis, leg and head, Sanden said.

Alcohol is believed to be a factor for the two injured pedestrians, more so for the girl, Sanden said.

No citations have been filed but a report on the incident has been filed for possible charges.

The names of the individuals have not yet been released.