A Fargo man bought lottery tickets awarding more than $250,000 at this Oasis C-Store at 209 Wall St. Ave. N.W., Moorhead.Michael Vosburg / Forum Photo Editor

MOORHEAD — Just about every day, Steven Jenson buys lottery tickets at the Oasis convenience store on Wall Street Avenue in Moorhead.

Jenson, a 59-year-old Fargo native, says he plays the lottery because he knows it relaxes him. He also knows that winning two separate jackpots worth a total of more than $250,000 is awfully relaxing as well.

"It helps," he said of the money, "puts a lot of stress off everything."

In April 2015, Jenson claimed a prize of nearly $57,000 through the Minnesota State Lottery's Progressive Print-N-Play Bingo game. This month, he won a prize of about $195,000 playing the same game.

Jenson bought both winning tickets at the Oasis store, which earned a $1,000 bonus each time he won. He's since become a known commodity at the Oasis.

"One gal I met at the store where I won asked me if I was married," he said.

Turns out, Jenson was already hitched. And with his first prize, he bought his wife a car and paid off some bills. The rest of the money he put in the bank in case of an emergency.

His second prize was added to that rainy day fund. But Jenson said he's thinking about spending part of the cash on a new truck.

Jenson said he's been playing the bingo game for about three years. Each day, he buys four tickets for a total of $20.

Some back-of-the-envelope math shows that he spent nearly $22,000 on tickets over the course of three years. If that's the case, he's made a nice profit.

"I know I'm ahead," he said. "I've been gambling most of my life. I go to the casino and everything."

Despite his lottery jackpots, Jenson still wakes up before 4 a.m. to unload railcars and load semis at the wholesale lumberyard where he's worked for 20 years.

"I've always said I'm going to work as long as I can, and as long as I can put up with it," he said.

Jenson said he told his boss he'll probably work for another two years. He said some days he feels like retiring right away, but he knows he'd be bored if he wasn't working.

Jenson, who has two children and one grandchild, told The Forum he didn't want his photo published because he's trying to remain somewhat anonymous.

He said he didn't let lottery officials take his photo either. "Because then you're on the screens in every Minnesota store there is," he said. "I don't need that."