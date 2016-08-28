Fugitive Focus: Christopher Lee Gillis

Local and federal authorities are seeking to apprehend 37-year-old Gillis, who is wanted based on a federal arrest warrant for violating his supervised release. He was convicted in 2009 for distribution of dangerous drugs, and also has a criminal history that includes gun possession, terrorizing and burglary.

If you have information regarding Gillis, contact the U.S. Marshals Service at (701) 297-7325, or contact your local law enforcement agency.