Search
Sections

Weather Forecast

Close

    Fugitive Focus: Christopher Lee Gillis

    By Forum staff reports Today at 9:19 p.m.
    Christopher Lee Gillis. Special to The Forum

    Christopher Lee Gillis

    Height: 5'9"

    Weight: 200

    Eyes: Green

    Hair: Brown

    Race: Native American

    Age: 37

    Local and federal authorities are seeking to apprehend 37-year-old Gillis, who is wanted based on a federal arrest warrant for violating his supervised release. He was convicted in 2009 for distribution of dangerous drugs, and also has a criminal history that includes gun possession, terrorizing and burglary.

    If you have information regarding Gillis, contact the U.S. Marshals Service at (701) 297-7325, or contact your local law enforcement agency.

    Explore related topics:Newsnewsfugitive focus
    Advertisement
    randomness