For some students, a cab ride to school is the ticket

FARGO—While most students in the Fargo-Moorhead area head to class by school bus, car, bike or foot, some are using a taxi or transportation service.

The Fargo and West Fargo public school districts use cabs or vans to transport homeless students to and from a shelter, hotel, relative's home or wherever they may be staying. The districts will also call cabs for English language learner students who have limited transportation options, but to a much lesser degree.

The new school year is barely a week old and Beth Slette, assistant superintendent in West Fargo, said the district has already identified nearly 30 students who are homeless and will need help with transportation.

"When you don't know where you're going to stay at night, how you're getting your kid to school is secondary, so we try to take care of that for them," Slette said.

Moorhead schools most often use district vans to transport eligible students.

"If a regular bus route can't be used, then some type of district school bus, van or car transportation is provided," said Pam Gibb, communications coordinator.

Fargo and Moorhead schools have dedicated homeless liaisons in place, but this is the first year West Fargo schools have someone in that role full time to help families arrange transportation and other support services.

Slette said the West Fargo district is doing more this year to identify homeless students instead of waiting for them to surface later.

"In the past, they weren't always telling us," she said. "Now, we use our registration form to identify those families in a way that is careful of their dignity."

Arranging for a standing cab ride isn't the only option for homeless students. Some families will receive gas cards or bus passes, said Fargo Public Schools spokeswoman AnnMarie Campbell.

"Whatever is best for that family, depending on where they're located," she said.

Fargo Public Schools reported the largest number of homeless students in the F-M metro during the 2015-2016 school year at 231, followed by Moorhead with 165 and West Fargo with 54.

Fargo schools offered 1,632 district-initiated cab rides at a cost of $26,777 in 2015-16 — all covered by federal dollars, said Broc Lietz, the district's business manager.

"What we receive is what we utilize," he said. "We're not subsidizing through the general fund."

Under federal guidelines, a student is defined as homeless and qualifies for transportation and other support services if they do not have "fixed, adequate, or a regular nighttime residence."

"If a family is building a $450,000 house and they're living with grandma in the meantime, no," Slette said.

Under the federal McKinney-Vento Act, a student who becomes homeless during the school year can stay at their home school if they choose, and schools are required to help them get there, even if they're staying outside of their home school attendance area.

That could mean transporting a child to a neighboring city.

"For example, if a child is living in Fargo at the YWCA shelter, we will transport them to their home school in West Fargo," Slette said.

Lietz said Fargo officials have considered reconfiguring school bus routes to pick up students who are homeless, but it's problematic. Bus routes are strategically located based on attendance area, and there's no "front door" pickup.

"The logistics of trying to pick up onesy, twosy at several locations is difficult," Lietz said.

For now, they'll stick with the method they're using.

"It comes down to trying to do what's best for everybody involved and this seems to be working," he said.

Homeless students, K-12 2015-2016 school year

Fargo Public Schools: 231

Mhd. Public Schools: 165

W. Fargo Public Schools: 54