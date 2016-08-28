An excavator is seen at the site of a proposed apartment building in Fargo's Roosevelt neighborhood on Friday Aug. 26. Photo credit: Tu-Uyen Tran / The Forum of Fargo-Moorhead.

FARGO — Developers of a proposed apartment building that had some Roosevelt neighborhood residents up in arms earlier this year are now asking the city for a tax incentive.

E&G Co. Junction 9 plans to develop a 23-unit building where six single-family homes used to be and wants $199,500 in incentives to pay for site preparation.

After analyzing the cost-benefit of the project, the city's consultants recommend the City Commission give the developers what they want because the project wouldn't be feasible without incentives. Commissioners are scheduled to vote on the deal at their 5 p.m. meeting Monday, Aug. 29.

Roosevelt residents protested in February and April as the city rezoned the lots southeast of the corner of Ninth Avenue North and Barrett Street. Some lots were zoned for single-family homes and some for low-density multifamily housing for a maximum of housing 15 units. E&G asked for and got the zoning changed to allow denser multifamily housing.

The Roosevelt neighborhood is near North Dakota State University and many homes are rental properties with absentee landlords. Some residents complain this has undermined the family atmosphere and has created a parking nightmare.

Those protesting the E&G apartments were most upset about the parking.

City leaders at one time created a high-density housing zone to channel apartment developers away and protect the neighborhood's single-family housing. That line is west and south of the E&G apartments, where another apartment building now stands.

But the apartments would mean more property taxes for the city because they would replace what the city considers blighted houses. The land is now assessed at $557,200, but the city expects it will rise to $2.3 million after the apartments are done.

E&G is seeking tax-increment financing. The way the deal works, the developers will pay to prepare the site up front and be reimbursed $190,000 by the city using property taxes paid by the building owner, presumably the developer. Another $9,500 would go to the city for administrative costs.

The risk is on developers because they wouldn't get the full reimbursement if tax revenue comes in lower than expected.

City consultants said without incentives, E&G would get a rate of return of 3.9 percent, too low to take the risk. With incentives, the developers would get 8.7 percent, while a "reasonable" rate would be in the 10 to 15 percent range.

Still, the developers don't appear to be waiting around. On Friday, Aug. 26, several houses at the construction site were already moved or demolished, and earth had been moved by an excavator.