For several years running, Northeastern Minnesota boasted stronger employment prospects than the nation as a whole. But since a mining downturn began last year, the region has failed to beat the national unemployment rate, and even as the industry shows signs of recovery, the number of Northland residents without jobs remains stubbornly high.

July data showed a 5.5 percent unemployment rate in the Duluth-Superior metropolitan statistical area — a territory that encompasses all of St. Louis, Douglas and Carlton counties. That's above the national unemployment rate of 5.5 percent and well above the state rate of 3.7 percent for the same month.

Erik White, a regional labor analyst for Northeastern Minnesota, attributes the weakened job market primarily to softer demand for U.S. steel.

"That is an effect of mining layoffs, not only within the industry but some of those contingent industries, as well," he said, noting that mine service providers and suppliers have also felt the impact.

There have been some encouraging signs of late that the region's mining industry may be on the mend, including the recent recall of workers to United Taconite's operations and an announcement by Cliffs Natural Resources that it plans to invest $65 million in the facility to produce a new pellet, giving the plant access to a new market.

But as of July, jobs on the Range remained tough to come by, with unemployment rates in Virginia and Hibbing of 8.2 and 8.3 percent, respectively.

The city of Duluth has fared better, reporting a July unemployment rate of 4.1 percent.

"Typically Duluth's unemployment rates tend to be a little bit lower than in the surrounding area, because it's the economic hub of the region," White said.

White said the city has proven resilient because of its more diverse economy.

"If you look at the major industries of Duluth, it has a lot of accommodations and food service businesses. But the main thing is health care, and that isn't necessarily impacted by mining layoffs. You might even see demand for some of those services increasing in the area. That's where we see the mining layoffs being less impactful. But there are still some of those local service industries that are affected, especially things like shipping and transportation," he said.

Although finding appropriate work remains a serious challenge for many Northland residents, White said the higher unemployment figures also may reflect a positive development. He noted that unemployment insurance data reflects only those seeking work or who have actively sought work in the past 30 days.

"We know from the recession of 2008 and 2009 that there were quite a few people who might have given up on work. ... So it's almost not a bad thing to see some increases in the unemployment rate, because that could be an indicator ... that some of these people are entering back into the workforce," White said.