GRAND FORKS, N.D.—Even as summer winds down, the great outdoors still calls to anyone looking to get in one last road trip for the season before packing up for a post-Labor Day cool-down.

Road warrior or not, the region's state parks beckon. North Dakota alone boasts a total of 14 state parks and eight state recreational areas. Minnesota has even more, with a combined 75 state parks and recreation areas.

Mark Zimmerman, North Dakota State Parks director, said 2016 has been a busy year for the state park system. By year's end, Zimmerman said, North Dakota parks are projected to host "well over" 1.2 million visitors, an increase of up to 10 percent over last year.

"We've been very busy," Zimmerman said. "We've had great weather, and the fishing is great, so people are coming out and they're enjoying their parks."

On a broader level, the National Park System is marking its 100th birthday. The Minnesota State Park system can take pride in being even older.

Amy Barrett, Minnesota State Parks and Trails information officer, said the Minnesota system has been spending this year celebrating the 125th anniversary of Itasca State Park near Park Rapids, the first park in the system.

That's meant more events and programs to entice people to the parks, a strategy Barrett said could be factoring into what has been a very busy year for Minnesota's state parks.

"We don't know if that's had something to do with it, or if people are looking for family vacations that are affordable and close to home," she said. "Either way, there are lots of fun things to do in the parks and on the trails, and we're happy to see people getting out in record numbers."

Here is a look at some parks in the region:

North Dakota

-- Turtle River State Park: About 25 miles west of Grand Forks, the wooded river valley of Turtle River State Park is close to the city and makes for an easy trip. Park attendant Kari Johnson said the river always is stocked with rainbow trout, a unique feature in North Dakota that makes fly fishing accessible. Beyond the river, park visitors can enjoy the trails, which are open to hiking, mountain biking and, season permitting, cross-country skiing and snowshoeing.

"It feels very sanctuary-esque," Johnson said of Turtle River. "There's a lot of deer, birds and wildflowers, and a lot of the natural beauty in the park represents a lot of the flora and fauna you'd find in North Dakota."

www.parkrec.nd.gov/parks/trsp/trsp.html

-- Grahams Island State Park: It might be an island, but this state park still is open to road-trippers.

Grahams Island is accessible by a road built atop an elevated embankment.

Park representative Theresa Haagenson said Grahams Island, which sits in the waters of Devils Lake and is known primarily for its access to prime fishing, is the most visited park in the state system.

The park has hosted more than 9,800 visitors so far this year, Haagenson said, and it saw more than 12,430 visitors by the end of last year. Zimmerman described Devils Lake, the state's largest natural lake, as the top walleye fishery in the Upper Midwest and credited the park's popularity to the quality of the angling there.

The park offers recreation off the lake as well. Haagenson said there are three forms of camping available — ranging from primitive tenting to full-service hookup — and plenty of trails for hiking and wildlife-viewing.

www.parkrec.nd.gov/parks/gisp/gisp.html

-- Icelandic State Park: Human history and natural features coincide at Icelandic State Park, which offers visitors a lakeside window to a Nordic slice of frontier history.

This far-north park hugs Lake Renwick, just south of the Canadian border in Pembina County. The lake is open to boating and fishing and features a sandy beachfront swimming area.

For the more historic-minded, the park's Pioneer Heritage Center is open to the public, along with period buildings representing the region's Icelandic homesteader heritage.

www.parkrec.nd.gov/parks/isp/isp.html

Minnesota

Those looking to find a sampler of Minnesota's parks don't have to drive far. Barrett said the following three parks encompass three of the state's four different biomes, or ecosystems, and they offer a "very different habitat" for plants and animals—as well as for human recreation.

-- Lake Bronson State Park: Though the lake is a man-made reservoir, the wildlife in the park is very much natural. Hikers and campers in Lake Bronson State Park have a chance to spot deer, black bear and, according to the park's web page, even the occasional elk.

Even without the critters, the park's tallgrass aspen parkland ecosystem is something to see, especially in the fall.

"Lake Bronson is a great place to go in the next few months as the colors change," Barrett said. "They have an observation tower, which is a historic structure, so you can get a great panoramic view."

That observation tower is just one of the park's historic buildings built by the Great Depression-era Works Progress Administration. Visitors who get to the lake before autumn sets in can enjoy swimming, fishing and boating before spending the night in one of the park's campsites.

www.dnr.state.mn.us/state_parks/lake_bronson/index.html

-- Lake Bemidji State Park: Got a thing for carnivorous plants? If so, then Lake Bemidji State Park probably should be a destination on your road-trip itinerary. The park, as a whole, is largely a coniferous forest ecosystem on the shores of Lake Bemidji, but a very different habitat can be found in the spruce tamarack bog located on the park's grounds.

Visitors can hike safely through the bog with the help of an elevated boardwalk and witness insectivorous plants such as the sundew and the pitcher plant do their bug-eating thing in their natural habitat.

Park manager Peter Harrison said the bog walk is one of the most popular activities within the park and is a good way to spot Minnesota's state flower, the showy lady's slipper.

Those looking for a long walk on more solid ground also are in luck.

"We're the northern trailhead for the Paul Bunyan State Trail, the longest continuously paved trail in Minnesota," Harrison said. "That's about 123 miles from Bemidji State Park to Crow Wing State Park, just south of Baxter."

Bemidji State Park also offers a sheltered marina with 16 slips open to the public free of charge and a campground complete with spots for electrical hookups for motorhomes and recreational vehicles.

www.dnr.state.mn.us/state_parks/lake_bemidji/index.html

-- Old Mill State Park: Sometimes you just need to get away from the grind and go with the flow. At Old Mill State Park, you can do both.

Unlike the lake-themed Minnesota parks, Old Mill has a different sort of water feature in the Middle River, which meanders through the park and offers trees to what is otherwise a prairie ecosystem. The Middle River is also the genesis of the structure from which the park in Marshall County draws its name.

The park's old steam-powered flour mill, a legacy of past industry, is still brought online once a year to grind flour. Beyond the historical aspects of the park, visitors can enjoy a swimming area and swinging bridge. Campsites are available for overnight stays, though the campground closes Sept. 4.

www.dnr.state.mn.us/state_parks/old_mill/index.html