VIDEO: Tornado captured near Beltrami, Minn.
Thacher Paine and Laney Forness were driving back home to the Twin Cities area Sunday evening, Aug. 28, when they captured stunning video of a tornado.
"It was very surreal," Forness said. "I just wanted to keep going faster. It was scary."
Paine captured the video on his phone around 8 p.m. near Beltrami, Minn.
"It really didn't seem like the weather was that bad." said Paine, noting it was raining a little bit before the tornado formed.
However, Paine said he noticed the clouds "were kind of low" and then commented to Forness: "It's looking a little twisty."
"It was a funnel cloud and it came down and it started getting a little bigger and a little bigger," Forness said.