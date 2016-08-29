Search
    Minnesota's Douglas County in flash flood warning on Monday morning

    By Beth Leipholtz Today at 9:00 a.m.
    ALEXANDRIA, Minn. - After heavy rain early Monday morning, a flash flood warning has been issued in southern Douglas County by the National Weather Service.

     

    According to the NWS, rainfall rates of 3 inches per hour were observed in Alexandria, with 2 to 4 inches of rain falling in 90 minutes. The rain ended about 7 a.m. Monday.

    Traffic near Broadway and Ninth Ave was monitored this morning, as parts of the roadway were flooded.

    Additionally, the parking lot of Cornerstone Church on Seventh Avenue gathered a significant amount of water, with some cars partially submerged.

    Scattered thunderstorms are expected to continue into Monday afternoon.

