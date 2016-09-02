Square dancing (Sept. 2, 2016)

10 — Saturday Fun Nite, 7:30 p.m., St. Anthony of Padua, 710 10th St. S., Fargo, Charley Huhtala, caller. Potluck meal served.

11 — Pairs and Squares, 7 p.m. mainstream, Battle Lake (Minn.) Senior Center, 205 W. Main St., Roger McNeil, caller, Bernadette McNeil, cuer.

13 — L&M Squares, 6:30 p.m., Cash Wise Community Room, 1401 33rd St. S., Fargo, Tom Allen, guest caller, Bernadette McNeil, club cuer. Catered dinner at 5:45 p.m. (701) 388-5147.

16 — Country Twirlers Dance, 7:30 to 10 p.m., IOOF Hall, 118 W. Holmes St., Detroit Lakes, Minn., Charley Huhtala, caller.

17 — Circle 8 Plus, 7:30 p.m., St. Anthony of Padua, 710 10th St. S., Fargo, Larry Johansen, caller.

24 — Saturday Fun Nite, 7:30 p.m., Faith Journey Campus, 650 40th Ave. S., West Fargo, Roger and Bernadette McNeil, callers. Potluck meal served.

25 — Pairs and Squares, 7 p.m. mainstream, Battle Lake (Minn.) Senior Center, 205 W. Main St., Larry Johansen, caller.

27 — L&M Squares, 6:30 p.m., Cash Wise Community Room, 1401 33rd St. S., Fargo, Roger McNeil, club caller, Bernadette McNeil, club cuer. Catered dinner at 5:45 p.m. (701) 388-5147.

30 — Prairie Promenaders, 7:30 to 9:30 p.m., St. Anthony of Padua activity center, 710 10th St. S., Fargo, Mark Helfter, caller.

October

1 — Circle 8 Plus, 7:30 p.m., St. Anthony of Padua, 710 10th St. S., Fargo, Myron Hollatz, caller.

2 — N.W. Region Meeting and Dance, 2 to 5 p.m., IOOF Hall, 118 W. Holmes St., Detroit Lakes, Minn., all callers and cuers.

7 — Prairie Promenaders, 7:30 to 9:30 p.m., Madison Community Room, 1040 29th St. N., Fargo, Charley Huhtala, caller.

8 — Saturday Fun Nite, 7:30 p.m., St. Anthony of Padua, 710 10th St. S., Fargo, Larry Johansen, caller. Potluck meal served.

15 — Circle 8 Plus, 7:30 p.m., St. Anthony of Padua, 710 10th St. S., Fargo, Larry Pfenning, caller.

21 — Country Twirlers Dance, 7:30 to 10 p.m., IOOF Hall, 118 W. Holmes St., Detroit Lakes, Minn., Mark Helfter, caller.

22 — Saturday Fun Nite, 7:30 p.m., St. Anthony of Padua, 710 10th St. S., Fargo, Royce Nelson, caller. Potluck meal served.

Dance listings

