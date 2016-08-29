Daisy Ridley arrives at the 88th Academy Awards on Sunday, Feb. 28, 2016, at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood. (Jay L. Clendenin/Los Angeles Times/TNS)

On a recent episode of the podcast "My Dad Wrote a Porno"—a delightful show about a man who discovered that his dad wrote an outlandish dirty book, and rather than keep it to himself, he's reading it out loud for the world to enjoy—Daisy Ridley confessed that she was, at one point, told a title for the film.

"I heard a title, and I'm not sure if it's going to be that. I really don't know much about anything," she said, trying to avoid the question. Then she added, "I have heard it, but I heard it a long time ago before we started filming. So I feel like some things have tweaked slightly during [production], but it's going to be a while before it's released, I'd imagine."

In addition to Ridley, "Episode VIII" sees the return of Mark Hamill, Carrie Fisher, Adam Driver, John Boyega, Oscar Isaac, Lupita Nyong'o, Domhnall Gleeson, Anthony Daniels, Gwendoline Christie and Andy Serkis.

It's set to open on Dec. 15, 2017. The untitled Han Solo standalone movie will bow on May 25, 2018.