The evolving situation with Standing Rock is obviously very serious, and I don't know that publicly it's been discussed as broadly as it's going to be. The governor went on the radio, and we'll be talking much more about what is actually transpiring there.

We're dealing with a very significant and challenging law enforcement issue.

It's an important story, it's an evolving story, and there's frankly a lot of misinformation going out.

It's also a complicated situation. It started off as a peaceful protest, although it was being conducted in part on land on which they did not have any permits to go. They were on the Army Corps of Engineers land, and that's where the main encampment is.

But it has become an unlawful protest. And there is no way to peacefully and lawfully participate in an unlawful protest.

I liken it to conspiracy law. When you're involved in an illegal enterprise of some kind, everyone is involved in what's taking place. When someone says, "Well, I've been lawfully standing here on the Corps land the whole time, I've been peaceful, and my intentions are peaceful," that person still is part of an unlawful protest.

And when you have a situation in which hundreds of people are walking down a state highway, then off in the ditches standing there—and a lot of the people out there at least initially were very young children. That is both a complicated and an extremely dangerous situation.

A chief concern was that the traveling public comes in there, somebody gets spooked, they're going through a crowd—who knows what their reaction is going to be. Very, very concerning.

So the governor had the Highway Patrol and Department of Transportation put that barrier across State Highway 1806, except for people who live there and emergency personnel and law enforcement. Everyone else has to be diverted around and detoured.

And that was purely about public safety and being able to maintain the law enforcement effort, which is now required in view of the unlawful protest.

Q. Why is it being termed an unlawful protest?

There have been hundreds of criminal acts, violating a variety of state and federal laws. They include two substantiated cases of lasers being pointed into the cockpits of aircraft coming over. Those are life-threatening federal crimes, and they're being investigated right now.

There has been talk of weapons that were taken off two of the protesters early on. Also early on, there was a substantiated case of people believed to be members of the protest traveling to Bismarck, going to the home of a member of the North Dakota Highway Patrol, walking around that property, then going back to their vehicle and leaving. Almost like a recon.

Trespasses have been documented. Threats on law enforcement, both on social media and in person.

Crimes committed by people riding horses into a police line. I've spoken with the people who were on that line. They were beyond threatened. You can call what happened a lot of things, but you can look at that situation and say, "That is an assault with a deadly weapon. That horse is no different than a car going into a line of people." Law enforcement retreated at that point.

Q. How many protesters are local?

We've not been able to go through and take a census, of course. But people talk of the Seven Sioux Tribes; they haven't been together and "sharing their campfires," some say, for over 100 years.

But I think it's clear that the tribes are not united down there, and that there is not a united leadership front. There are factions within this illegal protest. And numbers vary on how many members are from the Standing Rock reservation. We just don't know.

I think it could be helpful to the situation if the leadership of the various tribes that are represented recognize that their people are not only involved in an illegal protest action, they are also endangering themselves, the public and law enforcement.

Q. Where do you see this headed?

I don't have a prediction, because it would be easier to predict if it had unified leadership. Then you could size the person or persons up and assess what's been done in the past and what you can expect up ahead.

That's a very complicated thing to do, though, when there are many groups with many leaders involved.

Q. How many people are we talking about?

It varies. There are reports that it could swell to as many as 3,000; I heard rumors that we're already at 2,500 out there. But it varies, because it's not hard to go back to the Standing Rock reservation. Others have further to travel.

Q. What's happening with water and other services?

There were questions recently about some of the items that the state Health Department had provided for what initially was a lawful protest. The governor now has made clear that it has morphed into an unlawful protest, and there will not be the provision of water and other items of comfort out there. There still are ambulance and other services out there for everyone's protection.

There were some reports that people were concerned about there being water. There's plenty of water; it's just not at the protest site. There's plenty of water when people travel back to their homes and access it. So nobody's keeping them from whatever resources they need. But the state is not providing that.

Q. What's next?

The governor's declaration was the beginning of establishing what the lawful boundaries are for peaceful protest. Meanwhile, every violation accumulates more and more support for our observation that it is an unlawful protest.

And that's why I say, people still have the opportunity to extract themselves.

Anyone who wants to be peaceful, who wants to be law-abiding, still has the opportunity to withdraw from these protests. They got themselves there, they have the capacity to leave. No one is going to stop them as they disperse.

Q. Is the National Guard coming in?

The governor made clear from his declaration the other day that it wasn't a National Guard callout. He has not made that callout. The National Guard is always there as a resource in North Dakota to deal with emergency situations, whatever they might be. But they weren't called out as part of the emergency declaration.

Q. Are there discussions about calling out the National Guard?

You talk about all different options, but there is not a decision to call out the National Guard.

Q. It sounds a little like the Black Lives Matter protests in Minneapolis, where the activists blocked Interstate 94 for a time.

I know people think about examples like that, but I think you're dealing with a different group dynamic. I don't think anybody involved in this would seriously question that a significant number of people went out there with peaceful, law-abiding intent. But now, anyone aware of the facts out there would agree that it is an unlawful protest.

And you can't lawfully participate in an unlawful protest.

Q. Some protesters might respond by saying, "If we lawfully protest, nothing will change, and the pipeline will be built." And their goal is to stop the pipeline. How would you respond?

There's always a lawful way in our society to push your perspective. There has been an extensive, long comment period, opportunity to weigh in, opportunity to be heard, to have your perspective be part of the formal record.

It's been documented out there, too, that those hearings had no representation from people who in many instances didn't have to travel very far to put that perspective out there. And that's not unimportant in this.

But even so, I'd be the last person to say, "Well, you didn't go, now you can't say anything." It's just that you've got to be lawful. And any time when things don't play out your way, it's not OK to resort to violence, threats and obstruction of lawful process.

That is not one of your options.

You can write letters. You can march peacefully. You can call your federal delegation. You can call your state legislator. You can call your community leadership. We have open and transparent and accessible leadership in this state.

But this is not an option: Unlawful, threatening, intimidating, dangerous protest.

Q. Does the fact that this involves Native American tribes make it harder? Given their history with the United States, their tribal leaders might not have much trust that the regular methods would work.

I wouldn't be the right person to ask about that. You'd have to ask them what their perspective is.

But I can say that we in North Dakota state government interact with the tribes regularly on matters of central importance to them and us. We have strong relationships—not because we always agree, but because we're dealing with very, very important matters.

Look at the Three Affiliated Tribes. It's the absolute heart of oil country out there, and the tax agreements that were reached between the state and the tribe that led to private enterprise feeling comfortable in going out there and conducting very expensive business and investment—that takes a lot of trust.

That was an opportunity, and look what happened: Benefit to the tribes, benefit to everyone involved, benefit to commerce, job creation, opportunity.

We also interact with the tribes regularly on environmental and other matters. We have regular meetings, and we'll meet any time the tribal leadership wants to come in.

Q. What are the discussions like?

It's like any negotiation or discussion. It never ends in a way that's perfect for either side, but you reach accord.

Someone commented the other day, "Why isn't Sen. Heidi Heitkamp out there? She has good relationships." Why, because she's a Democrat? She does have good relationships with the tribes. And so do we.

We know these folks. Standing Rock Chairman Dave Archambault and the governor speak regularly and comfortably, and they have in this situation, especially early on. There's a friendship there, or a kinship out of understanding that they both represent important interests.

So it's not for lack of opportunity to access.

Also, at every legislative session, the tribe comes in; they get their own opportunity to speak to a joint session. The governor gives the State of the State address; they give the State of the Relationship address.

No other other government leaders come in and get an opportunity like that. Sometimes our congressional delegation will address, but it's not the same thing as a joint session.

Also, the tribal leaders come in, there are days of meetings, they're there regularly petitioning the government to interact with them in this fashion or that, or adjust this agreement.

But that has not been accessed in all of this in ways that can be constructive.