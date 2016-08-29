Combat veteran O'Neill to headline 'Voices of Vision'

MOORHEAD—Decorated combat veteran Robert O'Neill will headline the Fargo Moorhead West Fargo Chamber's seventh annual "Voices of Vision," which will be at 1:30 p.m. Nov. 16 at the Ramada Plaza and Suites, 1635 42nd. St. S., Fargo.

O'Neill's presentation, "Never Quit: The Story of a Life Built on Successful Missions," focuses on what he learned during more than 400 combat missions across four theaters of war.

O'Neill has served as a SEAL, team leader and senior chief petty officer at Naval Special Development Group in some of the most storied military roles. He is best known for his participation in Operation Neptune Spear, the mission that led to the death of Osama Bin Laden.

Registration, which includes lunch, is $60 in advance and $65 at the door for Chamber members, $75 in advance or $80 at the door for nonmembers and $750 for a corporate table sponsor.

For more information, visit www.fmwfchamber.com.