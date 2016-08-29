Ivy Trenbeath, left, and Samantha McCormick play with a magnetic building set on their first day of first grade on Monday, Aug. 29, at Moorhead's Park Christian School. Helmut Schmidt / The Forum

Zion Tofibam, left, and Segen Mittag, first-graders at Park Christian School in Moorhead, play with Lego building blocks as the first day of school winds down Monday, Aug. 29. Helmut Schmidt / The Forum

MOORHEAD — Despite the hot, sticky, late summer weather, Park Christian School had a cool start to the school year on Monday, Aug. 29.

Students and staff enjoyed air conditioning that was added this summer in the older sections of the building and gymnasium.

The north Moorhead private school also can now boast of three new elementary classrooms and a "smart room" on the north side of the commons where the younger elementary-age students will be able to work their wiggles out while learning, said Teresa Nickel, the school's director of admissions and marketing.

"We are delighted to have cool air in here," she said. "With how hot and sticky it is today, that is a good thing."

The additions and renovations to the school started with the end of school this spring and were completed in 88 days. The work cost about $1 million and was paid with cash in hand, "so we're not in debt at all," Nickel said.

Park Christian opened classes with 431 students in kindergarten through grade 12, up one from last year's start with 430, she said. Significant growth came in the high school, which opened with 116 students, up from last year's 106 students at this time.

"We're excited about that," Nickel said.

Larger junior high classes are starting to move into the high school grades and a few students transferred in from other schools, she said.

The new classrooms are in the southwest corner of the school.

First-grade teacher Betsy Grinder, who is in her 12th year with Park Christian, said she loves the larger spaces.

"I'm not even sure where to start. They're large and bright and cheery," Grinder said. "It just makes me happy. First-graders need to spread out."

Park Christian also hit an important fundraising goal late last week, Nickel said.

On Thursday, Aug. 25, the school announced it had met a $1 million fundraising goal, which made it eligible for $2 million in matching funds from Scheels to be used toward future expansion projects, Nickel said.

If Park Christian raises another $500,000 by Dec. 1, bringing the total to $1.5 million, Scheels will kick its total match up to $3 million, she said.

That money would be used for any number of projects, Nickel said, starting with more classrooms, but also including things like more gymnasium and fine arts spaces, more elementary "movement" areas and work on the commons and hallways.

"We're a good chunk of the way there," she said. "We only have $500,000 to go. We're pretty excited."