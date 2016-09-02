Ag Digest (Sept. 2, 2016)

North Dakota State University Extension Service agronomist Hans Kandel traveled to Ethiopia for two-and-a-half weeks in July to share his technical skills and expertise with local farmers. He represented the NDSU Plant Sciences Department and NDSU Extension Services during his teaching assignment, which was part of the Catholic Relief Services Farmer-to-Farmer program that promotes economic growth, food security and agricultural development in East Africa. This is the first time CRS has been involved in the 28-year-old program.

Funded by the U.S. Agency for International Development, the FTF program matches the technical assistance of U.S. farmers, agribusinesses, cooperatives and universities to help farmers in developing countries improve agricultural productivity, access new markets and increase their incomes.

Straw pulp plant construction could start in 2017

Construction of a new straw pulp plant in north Grand Forks could start next year. The plant would use straw to produce 35,000 tons of pulp per year, which would then be used for paper and cardboard products such as pizza boxes, according to a city staff memo from April. The company looked to Grand Forks in part because of an availability of straw in the area.

Plans for the Grand Forks plant come after the closure of Ultra Green, a manufacturer of biodegradable packaging products in Devils Lake, N.D.

The North American Green Pulp plant would create 30 to 40 local jobs, the city memo said.

Focus on health assurance for the cow herd

Northern Plains cow-calf producers soon will begin weaning calves, and those producers are looking for the best way to keep their calf crop healthy. Cow-calf producers can't buy insurance to protect their cattle, but good livestock stewardship will go a long way toward making sure the animals stay in good health.

On average, the cost of health insurance, categorized as veterinary expenses on IRS schedule F, can be in the range of 3 to 7 percent of the total annual cost of maintaining a cow. If the total cost is $600, then 5 percent for veterinary expenses would be $30 for every cow, bull, replacement heifer and calf produced. That includes vaccinations, non-ultrasound pregnancy checking, bull semen evaluations and deworming.

Vaccines are more effective if they are part of an overall focus on herd health. That means managing the herd specifically toward the goal of good health. Here are four management areas producers can focus on to formulate a health assurance plan on the ranch:

• Genetic selection

• Nutrition management

• Stress management

• Colostrum and passive immunity transfer management.

For more information, visit www.ag.ndsu.edu.