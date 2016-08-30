Contractors finishing 42nd Street and 13th Avenue work

FARGO—Construction work at the intersection of 42nd Street and 13th Avenue was expected to be finished by the end of the day Monday, Aug. 29.

All northbound and southbound lanes through the intersection will be open, according to a news release. Drivers will have access to two through lanes in each direction, as well as separate turning lanes. Left-hand turns from 42nd Street onto 13th Avenue will be allowed.

Throughout the 13th Avenue work zone, traffic is being carried on the newly reconstructed north side between 38th Street and 45th Street. Traffic is side by side, one lane in each direction.

Drivers and businesses are reminded that speeds are reduced to 25 mph and left-hand turns from 13th Avenue are restricted at 40th, 43rd and 44th streets, the release stated.

Crosswalks are available on the east and west sides of the 42nd Street and 13th Avenue intersection. Pedestrians should avoid crossing through the work zone at any other location.

Due to tight turning lanes and corners, trucks and delivery drivers are encouraged to use alternate routes.

All northside intersections and sidewalks have reopened. Additional southside intersection impacts include:

• 38th Street, open.

• 40th Street, closed for remainder of project.

• 42nd Street, work finishing Monday, Aug. 29.

• 43rd Street, open.

• 43½ Street, currently open, upcoming temporary closure late this week.

• 44th Street, currently closed, reopening late this week before 43½ Street is closed.

For more information, visit www.13thavefargo.com.