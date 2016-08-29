Vandals spray-paint drug-related messages on Valley City floodwall
VALLEY CITY, N.D. - Vandals have spray-painted graffiti on a new floodwall in Valley City.
Police Chief Fred Thompson said Monday, Aug. 29, that the vandals wrote phrases including "smoke crack," "smoke weed everyday" and "inject meth" on the floodwall for the east bridge at Fourth Street.
Thompson said the vandalism occurred sometime Friday night, Aug. 26, or early Saturday morning, Aug. 27.
Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call the police department at (701) 845-3110.
