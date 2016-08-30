Lone holdout at Oakcreek levee may face eminent domain suit

This home at 4449 Oakcreek Drive S., valued by the city assessor at $521,600, is needed to complete a levee to protect the city from a 500-year flood. All other homes needed have been bought out. The end of the current levee can be seen at left.Dave Wallis / The Forum

FARGO — The levee that the city built a year ago to protect the flood-prone Oakcreek subdivision in southwest Fargo stops at Gary Cavett's house before resuming its path along the drainway.

Of the 13 houses that laid along the path of the levee, his is the only one that remains and now the city is threatening to use eminent domain to force a sale.

"I don't think it's necessary to buy me out," Cavett said. If the city had built a floodwall as he proposed, the city wouldn't need his house or the other dozen houses, he said. Even now, he said, it doesn't need his house because he has never gotten water in his basement.

Yet in 1997, 2009, 2011 and 2013, all flood years, hundreds of volunteers were called here to stack sandbags along the drainway. Many of Cavett's neighbors, worn down by the stress of uncertainty, demanded the city give them some protection, any protection.

City Engineer April Walker recently said the city looked at more than a dozen options. She said the floodwall Cavett wants is very expensive and many homeowners along the drainway preferred to be bought out rather than have a wall at their back door. All of the homeowners who have left, she said, agreed to the city's voluntary buyout program.

City commissioners are scheduled to vote on an eminent domain lawsuit Sept. 12.

Flood fights

The Oakcreek subdivision lies along the east side of Drain No. 27, which flows from the city's southwest, under Interstate 29 and through subdivisions with names familiar to flood fighters: Copperfield Court, Timberline and Rose Creek.

Here in Oakcreek, the property line for homes along the drain runs to the middle of the drain. Their backyards slope westward into the water and, during a flood, a good portion would be underwater. The homes here were also spacious and aerial photos show most took up at least half the lot.

This gave dike builders few good options.

According to Walker, the soil behind the homes is not stable enough to hold the weight of a levee, so it would need to be built farther in, requiring demolition of the homes. While a floodwall would be lighter, it would still need to be built very close to the back doors of the homes, which homeowners didn't like.

Cost was also a consideration. Walker said a foot of levee costs about $100 to build, but a foot of floodwall costs about $2,500.

Cavett said he isn't convinced a floodwall couldn't be built closer to the drain. He said a local engineer told him how it could be done, but didn't want to develop the plan for fear of offending the city, which is a big employer of engineers.

Path to lawsuit

Despite the large number of buyouts needed for the higher dikes the city is building along the Red River and the drains that flow into it, it has had to file only a handful of eminent domain lawsuits, all of which were settled out of court, said City Attorney Erik Johnson.

Typically, the city offers a voluntary buyout at 110 percent of a property's assessed value, according to Assistant City Attorney Nancy Morris. If the owner refuses, the city pays for an appraiser to determine the value, which becomes a basis for negotiations. Only if the parties reach an impasse is an eminent domain lawsuit filed.

Cavett's 3,000-square-foot home, assessed at $521,600, was appraised at $675,000, which is what the city offered, Walker said. "In all honesty, there really wasn't negotiation. He just kind of said 'Nope, I'm not interested.' "

Cavett said when the city told him the appraised value, he thought it was a joke. "My expectations are that the city will stabilize my backyard and I can continue to live there. I'm not in the flood plain."

The current flood plain map, which the federal government uses to see who is required to buy flood insurance, does show that Cavett's home and several others in the subdivision are high and dry, but not plugging the gap means many others won't be.

The government has also said it will raise the flood plain to reflect new information about flood risks, which has given the city's flood control efforts greater urgency.