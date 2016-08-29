FedEx vote fizzles at Fargo commission

FARGO — An attempt by City Commissioner Tony Gehrig to rescind tax incentives given to FedEx failed to gain traction Monday, Aug. 29, despite rumors that the firm would move a part of its operation to Moorhead.

The commissioners asked his colleagues to reconsider a July 18 decision to give the firm $618,000 in tax breaks, citing new information and input from the public but his motion died for lack of a second.

Gehrig had telegraphed such a move weeks before saying FedEx decided to move its air-shipping facility from Grand Forks to Fargo before the incentives were approved proving it doesn't need the incentives.

On Friday, Aug. 26, he said he found another reason after a constituent passed on a rumor that FedEx plans to move its ground-shipping facility from Fargo to Moorhead. After seemingly confirming the rumor with city staff, he made an announcement in a press release and WDAY radio to try to drum up support for his position.

City Administrator Bruce Grubb later clarified that staff had heard the same rumor but couldn't be certain it was true.

A Moorhead official did confirm that a package redistribution firm is planning to move there, though its identity has not been revealed. FedEx itself declined to discuss specific plans.