PIERRE, S.D. – South Dakota’s Department of Health on Monday reported a Yankton County resident died from causes associated with West Nile virus, the state's first death related to the virus this year.

The individual was in the 80 to 89 age group.

To date this season, South Dakota has reported 74 cases of human West Nile with 12 percent having had the most serious neruoinvasive disease while 88 percent have had the West Nile fever. Twenty-five percent of cases have been hospitalized.

"This unfortunate death is a reminder for us all that while the Zika virus is grabbing headlines, West Nile is the mosquito-borne virus of concern here in South Dakota,” said Lon Kightlinger, state epidemiologist for the department. "We strongly encourage people to protect themselves and their families by using repellent and avoiding the outdoors when mosquitoes are most active."

There has also been a WNV-positive horse reported in Butte County in far western South Dakota.