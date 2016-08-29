WILLISTON, N.D.—A Williston woman was arrested for carrying more than $13,000 worth of drugs after police say they fell out of her clothes while she was being questioned on other charges.

Bags of drugs fell from the groin area of Stephanie White, who was being questioned at the county jail in connection with alleged retaliation for a robbery, police say.

White, 33, told detectives she wanted a cigarette, but as she was walking toward the smoking area at the Williams County Correctional Center, small bags containing drugs began to tumble out of her clothes, according to police.

Authorities say she was carrying more than 40 grams of black tar heroin and smaller amounts of cocaine and methamphetamine worth a total of about $13,000.

She was charged with possession of heroin with intent to deliver, a Class A felony, two counts of possession of a controlled substance and two counts of possession of drug paraphernalia.

White, who's lived in Williston for a short time, was being questioned last week along with three other people after an altercation between the group over thousands in stolen cash threatened to become violent.

According to records, four acquaintances in two separate cars clashed that night, following each other on Williams County and Williston roads until officers intervened.

"They didn't try to run from the police, they were engaged in their activities," said Sgt. Detective Amy Nickoloff of the Williston Police Department said Monday. "No gun was located, but there was believed to be a gun involved."

Tyler McGirt, 20, of Watford City, was also arrested and charged with theft of property, a Class B felony, for allegedly stealing about $12,000 on Aug. 20 from one of the men involved.

McGirt was in a car with Heather Scallion, who was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia.

White was in the other car along with Larry Norwood, 25, who was charged with two counts of possession of drug paraphernalia.

Allegations against Scallion and Norwood were based on police searches of the cars and Norwood's apartment.

More charges are expected in the coming days, Williams County prosecutor Nathan Madden said Monday.

White is being held on $50,000 bond at the Williams County Correctional Center. McGirt's bond was set at $5,000, and Norwood's at $7,500.

All three are due back in court Oct. 20 for a preliminary hearing. Scallion's next court date is Sept. 23.